Los Angeles police officer caught on camera beating man in Boyle Heights pleads not guilty to assault charges – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A Los Angeles police officer pleaded not guilty to an assault felony under the authority color on Thursday, after a service beating of a 28-year-old man in April.

Frank Hernández, 49, was charged Tuesday. He has reportedly been with LAPD for more than 20 years and has participated in three on-duty shootings. He has been stripped of all police powers and has been assigned his home.

If found guilty, Hernández faces a possible maximum sentence of three years in the county jail.

"This is a disturbing case of the illegal use of force at the hands of a police officer," said District Attorney Jackie Lacey. "In this case, we believe that force was neither legally necessary nor reasonable."

The confrontation was captured by the camera and shared on social networks. A civil lawsuit has been filed against the city of Los Angeles and the Los Angeles police on behalf of the victim, Richard Castillo.

"In this case, what you saw was the officer hitting a man who was not resisting, who appeared to have his hands behind his back, or who was covering his face at some point several times," Lacey said in an interview Tuesday. "And that is a case of excessive force."

Lacey said she was not swayed by the recent wave of public opinion focused on uprooting violent and racist police, but Castillo's lawyer said the charges were brought up faster than normal.

"A lot of times it goes on for many years, and I think the public right now is at a point where they are no longer willing to accept that for an answer," said Wesley Ouchi, Castillo's attorney.

According to police, Hernández and his partner responded to a call from an intruder on a vacant lot in Boyle Heights on April 27. During a confrontation between Hernández and the man, Hernández is accused of illegally hitting the man on the head, neck and body. more than a dozen times

In a statement Tuesday afternoon, the Los Angeles Police Department said it was fully cooperating with the DA office in the investigation and that its own use of force investigation was nearing completion.

"The Department has taken this matter very seriously from day one and will be responsible for its actions," said Moore.

The Los Angeles Police Protection League, the union representing more than 9,900 sworn LAPD officers, released a statement Tuesday night that read:

"While we have a fiduciary responsibility to provide assistance to our members through the internal affairs administrative process, what we saw in that video was unacceptable and is not what we are trained to do."