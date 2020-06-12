Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy is fine after being hit, dragged by an SUV in Santa Clarita General suspects – Up News Info Los Angeles

SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) – Authorities are looking for two suspects who were in an SUV that hit and then dragged a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy in Santa Clarita on Thursday night.

Just before 11 p.m., the officer was making a traffic stop near the intersection of American Beauty Drive and Tyler Lane when the vehicle, which was carrying two men, hit and dragged her, then quickly drove away, reports the sheriff's department.

The agent was rushed to a hospital with undisclosed injuries and is expected to be well, the sheriff's department said.

LASD and the California Highway Patrol searched the area and found the suspicious vehicle, described as a light gray Land Rover, abandoned at a Shell service station in the Newhall area of ​​Santa Clarita, in the 23500 block of Newhall Avenue, just west of the Sierra Autopista.

There was no immediate description of the suspects or why they were initially detained.