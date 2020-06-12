Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy hit, dragged by car in Santa Clarita – Up News Info Los Angeles

SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) – A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy was injured Thursday night after being hit and dragged by a car in Santa Clarita.

The agent was hit near the intersection of American Beauty Drive and Tyler Lane. The vehicle was last seen on Highway 14, which was closed when police searched for the driver.

The California Highway Patrol has been notified and a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department helicopter was reportedly at the top looking for the driver.

The agent was said to be conscious and that firefighters were treating him before taking him to the hospital.