Los Angeles County reports highest single-day total of new coronavirus cases – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – As more businesses and attractions prepare to reopen, Los Angeles County health officials on Thursday reported another 46 deaths attributed to the new coronavirus, while confirming the highest number of new cases in a single day.

The county Department of Public Health reported 1,857 recently confirmed cases of the virus, with a total of 2,813 deaths and 68,875 cases across the county.

While it was the highest number of new cases in a single day announced by the county during the pandemic, health officials said approximately 600 of those cases were the result of a delay in reporting test results.

Of those who died from the virus, 93% were said to have underlying health conditions, a percentage that remained virtually unchanged during the pandemic.

The new cases and deaths occur on the eve of a revised health order that will reopen a wider variety of businesses and attractions in Los Angeles County.

Cinemas and bars were not included in the new order, even though the state has released protocols that allow them to reopen if individual counties approve.

County health officials said public safety restrictions will apply to all businesses that reopen their doors, including mandates to cover their faces and require social distancing.

