Los Angeles County Homeless Population Increases Another 12% – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) Los Angeles County experienced a significant jump in its homeless population, even before the coronavirus pandemic, according to new numbers released on Friday.

The 2020 Greater L.A. Homeless Home Count, held in January, recorded 66,433 people living on the streets of L.A. County, a staggering 12.7% increase from the previous year.

Of that total, 41,290 were within the city of Los Angeles, marking an increase of 14.2% since 2019.

It is still unclear how the coronavirus pandemic, which took place in mid-March, will have affected those numbers.

This points to a steady and gradual continuous increase in the homeless population of Los Angeles County in recent years. Los Angeles County's homeless population increased by approximately 12% between 2018 and 2019, while the city of Los Angeles experienced a 16% increase in its homeless population between 2018 and 2019.

Last month, a federal judge, citing health concerns related to COVID-19, ordered the city of Los Angeles to relocate thousands of homeless people living near highway structures.

In fear of a COVID-19 outbreak among the homeless population, the city of Los Angeles has converted several recreation centers into emergency shelters throughout the city. The city and county deployed handwashing stations and portable toilets in various camps, and put around 760 hotels and motel rooms and 500 trailers online to address the problem.

In April, the state of California launched Project Roomkey, a state initiative in partnership with FEMA to temporarily house homeless people in available hotel and motel rooms to curb the spread of COVID-19. State and local governments are reimbursed by FEMA for up to 75 percent for the cost of those rooms.