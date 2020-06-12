Liverpool Penny Lane covered in graffiti in anti-racist attacks

Liverpool's famous Penny Lane suffered disfigured road signs and was covered in graffiti in a series of "senseless,quot; attacks.

The images on social networks show the signs of the famous street, immortalized by The Beatles, sprinkled with paint.

The word Penny has been erased from the posters, which are known to be a hit with music fans and tourists.







Graffiti with the word "racist,quot; was also sprayed on a wall behind one of the signs, while the words "Penny was a slave trader,quot; were sprayed near another of the road signs.

The graffiti comes after suggestions were made on social media that the street is named after a prominent slave ship owner named James Penny.

However, as our sister newspaper Liverpool Echo reports, this is widely debated, with local politicians and historians saying there is no evidence from where the street name derives.

Following the collapse of the statue of slaver Edward Colston in Bristol last weekend, Liverpool Mayor Joe Anderson has been talking to people on social media about how the city can do more to recognize its past ties to the shameful slave trade.







When asked if he would change the name of Penny Lane this week, the mayor said: "I understand that there is no evidence that,quot; Penny Lane "is named after slave trader James Penny.

"It is debated and it is said that there was a toll bridge that cost a penny, hence its name."

Yesterday, the director of the city's International Slavery Museum said the street would be removed from an exhibition of the city's slavery links if it were established that it was not linked to James Penny.

However, this explanation is clearly not accepted by someone, who today has defaced all Penny Lane road signs with what appears to be spray paint.

Local councilman and liberal Democratic leader in the city Richard Kemp said the move was "shameful,quot; and immediately asked the council to resolve it.

He said: "I am really upset about this, this is based on the rumor that Penny Lane is named after James Penny, which is not true.

"If that were the case, it would be something to debate and debate, but it is not, so this meaningless graffiti is embarrassing."

ECHO understands that the city council has been informed of the damage.

The International Slavery Museum, at the Albert Dock, currently has an interactive display informing visitors that Penny Lane is named after James Penny, the anti-abolitionist who is said to have defended the slave trade before the British Parliament.

It has been in operation since the museum opened in 2007, and Penny Lane is named for Tarleton Street, Cunliffe Street, Great Newton Street and others.

However, with historians contesting the link, the head of the International Slavery Museum confirmed that a review of Penny Lane's inclusion in that exhibit is underway due to emerging evidence.

If deemed necessary, the street sign may be removed within the exhibit.