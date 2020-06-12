Live Stock Market Tracker and economy updates

Wall Street shows signs of life after a deep dive.

Shares on Wall Street rose on Friday, recovering from its biggest drop in nearly three months and following global markets higher.

The S,amp;P 500 rose more than 2 percent in early operations, and stocks in Europe were also higher. Oil futures rebounded after falling about 8 percent the day before.

Friday's gains marked a second sharp turn in the markets this week. On Thursday, the S,amp;P 500 Index fell nearly 6 percent, which was a sudden turn of weeks of investor optimism.

Early data from some states that have eased quarantine restrictions, such as Texas and Arizona, have been concerning. There has been a resurgence of the virus in those states, even when cases in the United States exceeded two million. On Wednesday, Texas set a record for hospitalizations, which have increased 42 percent in the state since Memorial Day, for the third consecutive day.