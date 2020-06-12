Live Stock Market Tracker and economy updates

Wall Street shows signs of life after a deep dive.
Shares on Wall Street rose on Friday, recovering from its biggest drop in nearly three months and following global markets higher.
The S,amp;P 500 rose more than 2 percent in early operations, and stocks in Europe were also higher. Oil futures rebounded after falling about 8 percent the day before.
Friday's gains marked a second sharp turn in the markets this week. On Thursday, the S,amp;P 500 Index fell nearly 6 percent, which was a sudden turn of weeks of investor optimism.
Early data from some states that have eased quarantine restrictions, such as Texas and Arizona, have been concerning. There has been a resurgence of the virus in those states, even when cases in the United States exceeded two million. On Wednesday, Texas set a record for hospitalizations, which have increased 42 percent in the state since Memorial Day, for the third consecutive day.
"The idea that Covid is entirely behind us, or that a V-shaped recovery is in front of us, was put on hold," said Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers in Greenwich, Connecticut.
Even if the increase in cases does not lead to another large-scale blockade, analysts say it does cast hope for a return to a more normal environment during the summer and make a full rebound less likely in particularly exposed industries.
The British economy collapsed by 20.3 percent in April compared to the previous month, a record contraction that indicated devastation in many parts of the economy.
The data reflects Britain's first full month of closure to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, and pressure is likely to increase to relax those rules more quickly.
Manufacturing fell 24.3 percent, led by a 90 percent drop in the sector that includes motor vehicles, according to the National Statistics Office.
In March, British economic output contracted 5.8 percent.
The fall in the G.D.P. April was the largest Britain has ever seen and nearly 10 times worse than the steepest decline before the coronavirus, said Jonathan Athow, the government's deputy national statistician.
"Virtually every area of the economy was affected, with pubs, education, health and car sales making the biggest contributions to this historic decline," it said in a press release.
Earlier this week, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development projected that the British economy would contract 12.5 percent in 2020, worsening 14 percent if there were a second wave of infections.
Hertz is bankrupt and sells shares.
Hertz filed for bankruptcy protection last month. But as investors improbably accumulated their shares this week, the car rental pioneer is trying to take advantage, notes from today's DealBook newsletter.
The company, which, remember, is bankrupt, wants to sell up to $ 1 billion in new shares. "Recent market prices and trading volumes for Hertz common shares potentially present a unique opportunity," the company's attorneys said yesterday in a bankruptcy court hearing. Even after falling yesterday, the company's shares are still well above the level at which they traded after their introduction in Chapter 11.
The move is extremely rare for a bankrupt company, as most bankruptcy restructurings result in the removal of shareholders, who are last in line to recover financial assets. There are also precedents for investors to get ahead. Hedge Fund Tycoon Bill Ackman He made a fortune by owning shares in the bankrupt real estate business General Growth Properties almost a decade ago.
But in a sign of Hertz's dire financial situation, the company has asked for permission to end leases on more than 144,000 vehicles that it says it can no longer afford.
Twitter said Thursday that China has stepped up its efforts to spread misinformation on the platform by creating tens of thousands of fake accounts that discussed the Communist Party's response to the virus and the Hong Kong protests.
Twitter said it had discovered and removed 23,750 accounts that were "highly compromised,quot; in a coordinated effort to spread misinformation, and 150,000 more that were dedicated to amplifying China's messages through likes and retweets. Those findings are consistent with a recent analysis by the New York Times that detected hundreds of similar accounts.
The Trump administration has He discussed the pandemic with Beijing, saying China mishandled the outbreak, which is believed to have started in Wuhan City. Chinese officials on Twitter defended themselves, suggesting without evidence that the virus originated in the United States.
Twitter announced its finding the same day that Focus, a video chat app that rose to fame during the outbreak, acknowledged that it had briefly blocked the account of a US-based Chinese human rights leader. USA at the request of the Chinese government. Activist Zhou Fengsuo had used the platform to organize a commemoration of the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown among activists in the United States and China.
Zoom restored Mr. Zhou's account on Wednesday, but the suspension highlights the California company's delicate balancing act between free speech principles and the power of China's huge censorship machine.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Thursday that he was "seriously considering,quot; supporting another round of economic stimulus payments to Americans as part of another aid package.
The Trump administration is considering a series of measures to inject more money into the economy, which is facing its worst recession since the Great Depression as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The House of Representatives passed a $ 3 trillion pandemic relief bill last month, but Republicans in the Senate and White House dismissed it as dead on arrival.
Negotiations between the White House and lawmakers are expected to begin next month. Mr. Mnuchin has said that he would prefer an additional stimulus to focus on specific industries that were most affected by the pandemic, but direct payments to people would have the benefit of increasing consumer spending more broadly.
"It is a very efficient way of delivering money to the economy," Mnuchin said in a briefing with journalists on Thursday, noting that for people who still have jobs, the money is similar to a tax cut.
Mnuchin said he remained optimistic that the economy would recover during the second half of the year and downplayed bleak Federal Reserve projections this week that predicted the unemployment rate could be close to 10 percent by the end of the year. The Treasury secretary said that traditional economic models are poorly equipped to predict the impact of a pandemic.
The Treasury secretary said he believed the economy was unlikely to shut down again if there was a second wave of the virus, but acknowledged that there was more work to be done to get businesses back on track. He noted the need for additional incentives, such as tax credits for companies to hire workers and tax deductions that encourage workers to eat in restaurants.
"High unemployment is unacceptable," said Mnuchin. "We have more work to do."
In Europe, "crown bike lanes,quot; are becoming the new journey after childbirth.
As France reduced its coronavirus blockades last month, a small army of street workers deployed across Paris in the dead of night. They put up traffic barriers along the lanes of cars and painted yellow bicycle symbols on the asphalt. In the morning, miles of emerging "corona bike lanes,quot; had been laid, crowded with people returning to work.
How European cities emerge from quarantine, bicycles are playing a central role in getting the workforce moving again. Governments are trying to revive their economies from a deep recession, but they cannot fully depend on public transport to get workers to their jobs due to the need for social distancing. At least in urban areas, bicycles are suddenly an unlikely component to restart economic growth.
In Europe, where many cities have integrated cycling as a form of transportation, the pandemic is accelerating an ecological transition to limit vehicle traffic and reduce pollution, especially as new research. establishes links between dirty air and death rates from coronavirus.
Britain, France, Italy and their neighbors are accelerating hundreds of millions of euros in investments in new infrastructure and cycling schemes for people to pedal.
"This crisis has made it clear that we need to change the way we live, work and move," said Morten Kabell, executive director of the European Cycling Federation. “In the era of social distancing, people are suspicious of the use of public transport and cities cannot take more cars. Therefore, they consider the bicycle to be a natural mode of mobility for the future. "
Three of the largest airlines operating from Great Britain have presented a legal challenge to the 14-day quarantine imposed by the British government on Monday for many travelers arriving in the country. According to a statement, British Airways, EasyJet and Ryanair they want a "judicial review,quot; of the measures, which aim to reduce the import of the coronavirus into Britain as soon as possible.
The airlines said the quarantine, which carries heavy fines for violators, "would have a devastating effect on British tourism and the economy as a whole and destroy thousands of jobs." The airlines also said the government had not provided scientific evidence that such a severe policy was warranted.
As in many countries, the blockade of Britain has severely reduced air travel, putting great financial pressure on airlines, some of which have estimated that air travel will not return to previous levels in two or three years. The quarantine has been imposed as the government is beginning to ease other parts of the blockade, including rules on stores that can open.
The government has argued that as the virus comes under control, a quarantine will help stop imported cases.
Airline executives have become increasingly vocal in their criticism of the British government. Ryanair chief Michael O’Leary rejected government recommendations that passengers check as much baggage as possible to help prevent transmission of the virus.
In an interview with The Independent news outlet, Mr. O'Leary called the advice "more garbage,quot; and said it was much safer for passengers to store their bags rather than hand them over to baggage handlers.
Catch up – this is what's happening.
Lululemon, the premium brand athleisure, said Thursday that its first-quarter sales fell 17 percent to $ 652 million, proving that even the makers of comfortable and stretchy clothing have not been spared during the pandemic. The company said that as of June 10, 295 of its 489 stores had reopened, and that e-commerce sales accounted for more than half of its first-quarter revenue, compared to 27 percent in the same period last year. . Still, unlike most other retailers, he managed to make a profit of $ 28.6 million.
Boeing has asked a major parts supplier for its troublesome 737 Max jet to stop working on four Max airframes and not start working on 16 more, which were planned for delivery this year, according to the supplier, Spirit AeroSystems. Based on that request and further correspondence with Boeing, Spirit said it hoped to cut the work it had planned on 125 of the planes and that it would suspend some employees on the project for three weeks starting Monday.
The reports were contributed by Stanley Reed, Mohammed Hadi, Michael J. de la Merced, Alan Rappeport, Kevin Granville, Sapna Maheshwari, Liz Alderman, Kate Conger, Paul Mozur, Carlos Tejada, Michael Ives and Niraj Chokshi.