Live PD presenter hints the show will return after cancellation, plus rumors Live PD covered a Police Custody Death movie

There hasn't been a police display phenomenon as popular as Live PD since COPS debuted decades ago. Now, in the wake of protests over police custody deaths, both shows have gotten the ax.

Police officers have already had a bad reputation for how they portray interactions with blacks.

Meanwhile, the attraction of Live PD is much deeper than that. It was revealed that the show filmed a police custody death last year after a 40-year-old black man was arrested for a dark lighthouse. The officer involved is said to have used a Taser pistol against the deceased suspect.

The show removed the incident from its show.

However, there may be hope for a new and improved version of A,amp;E success.

The network released a statement saying: & # 39; This is a critical moment in the history of our nation and we have made the decision to suspend production in & # 39; Live PD & # 39 ;. In the future, we will determine if there is a clear path to tell the stories of both the community and the police officers whose role is to serve them. And with that, we will meet with community and civil rights leaders as well as police departments. "

Host Dan Abrams took to Twitter to discuss the status of the show and hinted that fans will not be suspended for long.

‘Surprised and more than disappointed by this. To the loyal #LivePDNation know that we, we, did everything possible to fight for you and for our continuous effort of transparency in vigilance. He was convinced that the show would continue. More to come. ‘

Then he added: ‘I'm finally going to sleep but I just want to say one more thing to #LivePDNation. Thank you for doing this much more than a television show. You created a great community of kind and caring people with whom I hope to be in contact in this next chapter. More tomorrow. & # 39;

