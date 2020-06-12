LisaRaye talks about the spikes that will come for her after the release of Nicki Minaj's latest collaboration

At midnight, Tekashi 6ix9ine released their new single "Trollz,quot; with Nicki Minaj. This is the second collaboration of the two rappers from New York, so this song was definitely highly anticipated.

Like every verse Nicki Mina releases, fans are in love with the bars and can't wait to dissect and discover the meaning of each bar. One particular bar that caught everyone's attention was when Nicki said, “Dolla Dolla Bill, come get her. Even you know Nicki does it better. "

The Barbs began connecting the dots and realized that Dolla Bill was the character of Bernie Mac in the 1998 movie "Playa’s Club,quot;, where LisaRaye played the role of Diamond. And late last year, LisaRaye called Nicole Murphy for allegedly messing with her ex-husband a few years ago, and Nicki is known as a nickname for Nicole at times.

Fans began to assume that this was how Nicki responded to LisaRaye's appearance on Fox Soul. last month where he spoke about Nicki Minaj paying tribute. The topic came up as they discussed the idea of ​​Nicki Minaj and Lil Kim fighting in a "Verzuz,quot; competition.

On Friday, LisaRaye just appeared on The breakfast clubWhen asked if the Barbs were still coming for her, she admitted at first that she didn't even realize that Nicki's fan base was known as the Barbs. However, she seemed not to be upset by some of the comments she had been getting from fans.

She went on to say, "I'm not saying you are supposed to kiss a **, I'm not saying it because I don't believe in that." But what I'm saying is, pay tribute to the people who are there before you, and when I said bow, it wasn't like … I'm just saying that music shouldn't be about beef, it's not mafia, it's not gangsta, it is entertainment. It's music, so let's keep the light where we're not breaking down. "

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94