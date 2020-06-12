Lime Pictures Faces New Accusations of Racism in "The Only Way Is Essex" – Up News Info

It's been a troubled week for All3Media producer Lime Pictures, which now faces charges of discrimination against blacks in two of its biggest shows.

After actress Rachel Adedeji's accusations of treating black limbs HollyoaksVas J Morgan has raised questions about his treatment on the ITV-scripted reality show The only way is Essex.

In an Instagram post, Morgan accused the show of "systematic racism", highlighting how white cast members were treated differently and pointing out that it has been TOWIEHe is the only member of the normal black male cast in 10 years.

He said: “While I have always been proud to be one of the only black and gay reality TV stars on British television, I have often been in conflict over the way I was treated and the way I was portrayed. .

Related story Rachel Adedeji will leave & # 39; Hollyoaks & # 39; soap dispenser after raising questions about racial discrimination

“During the four years I filmed the show, I was hardly ever allowed to show any side of my personality that wasn't angry, aggressive, or negative … I was constantly put in situations that perpetuated the same racial stereotype that has been used to oppress. and control blacks. "

Morgan said he heard racist language "countless" times, and while it was not directed at him, he said, "It doesn't make it any less painful." He added that it was a "symbolic representation of a minority" and that his story did not unfold in the same way as white colleagues. When it came out on television, Morgan said he did not have the support of the producers and was not offered any guidance when fighting depression and substance abuse.

"The experiences I had on the show are part of the systematic racism that has been highlighted for the first time on a global scale," he said, after the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement. “This systematic discrimination starts from the top down. From leadership positions within the network, to the writers' room, to our everyday producers. "

A TOWIE The spokeswoman said: "We are concerned that we have read Vas's recent comments about TOWIE, and we got in touch with him last night in the hope that we can discuss the problems he has raised as soon as possible. "

Lime Pictures is investigating Adedeji's claims and has promised to do better. He has developed an action plan to address the questions raised about Hollyoaks, which includes investigating specific concerns, working with unconscious biases, offering mentoring, and creating more opportunities for BAME writers and directors.