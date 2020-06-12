Lily James will star in the bank robbery tale "Peggy Jo" – Up News Info

Lily James will play Peggy Jo, a bank robber who committed her robberies while dressed as a man, in a true crime story by Salt Phillip director Noyce.

Based on the true story of Peggy Jo, the image is presented as a real life "Bonnie but without the Clyde" and has been adapted for the screen by Appaloosa writer Robert Knott and will be filmed in the southern United States.

Producers are Simon Brooks through his Los Angeles-based production entity Canyon Creek Films. HanWay Films has acquired the international sales rights and will present the project to buyers at the upcoming Cannes Virtual Market. UTA Independent Film Group is handling the sale in the United States.

Simon Brooks commented; "I've been looking to make a movie with Phillip Noyce for years and finally Peggy Jo is the one. It is a great emotional and exciting story that will capture audiences around the world. "

Dr. HanWay Films, Gabrielle Stewart, also noted; "Peggy Jo is about wanting more than what your life presents and celebrates with a wink and a wink, many of our favorite movies from the 70s to the 80s, in tone, fun, music, color and pure escapist entertainment, with a whole load of heart. "

Noyce is represented by UTA and attorney Wendy Kirk; James is represented by UTA and Tavinstock Wood.