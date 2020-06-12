Lil Twist: I took a weed charge for Justin Bieber!

Rapper Lil Twist sat down for a recent interview where he made a shocking claim: that he once took a grass-roots charge for pop singer Justin Bieber earlier in his career.

Speaking to radio personality Mina SayWhat, Twist said: "If Justin had been accused of his weed in his early career, it would have been bad for him. So I got a call one day saying, 'Twist , Do you really love this? Boy? & # 39; I said yes. & # 39; They said: & # 39; Great, if you love him, you can take the heat for him because you can get rid of a small load of grass. with Lil Wayne. You're a rapper. "

The incident started a downward spiral of legal trouble for the young rapper, many of the incidents in which he was not even present.

"Then it got to a point where I didn't even have to be there sometimes and they said 'Twist did it, Twist did it, Twist did it.'" It got overwhelming, "he adds.

