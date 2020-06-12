Lil Twist claims to be the scapegoat for Justin Bieber's drug charge costs his career

Instagram / WENN

The Young Money rapper says he was asked by the Canadian superstar's management to take drug charges for the singer to protect his flawless images in the early 2010s.

Small twistfriendship with Justin Bieber It has cost him his career, according to the rapper. Appearing on the Philadelphia radio personality Mina SayWhat podcast "Mina & # 39; s House" on Wednesday June 10, the little WayneAssociated artist revealed that he once took drug charges for the Canadian pop star.

The 27-year-old, who struck up a close friendship with the 26-year-old singer in the early 2010s, claimed he became a scapegoat for the old YouTube sensation based on the latter's agency request to protect his image impeccably clean.

"If Justin had been accused of weed in his early career. It would have been bad for him. So one day I got a call saying, 'Twist, do you really love this guy?' # 39; Yes & # 39; ", he recalled on the podcast. "They said, 'Great, if you love him, you can take it because you can get rid of a small load of weed. You are associated with Lil Wayne. You are a rapper.'" "

Twist said it was not limited to a single incident. "It got to a point where I didn't even have to be there sometimes and they said, 'Twist did it, Twist did it, Twist did it,'" he added. "It got overwhelming."

The Dallas star, whose real name is Christopher Lynn Moore, did not specify what incidents were concealed from Justin, but he was arrested twice in 2013 while driving the "puncher's" car. In the same year, Twist was also reported to have hosted a marijuana-filled party at the mansion of Hailey BaldwinHusband while the singer was allegedly in Europe.

When asked if he believed his friendship with Justin was hurting his career, he admitted, "Definitely." He continued: "It was a gift and a curse. That is what they also know. They know that I have benefited from that so far I am a household name on different continents, but for good and bad reasons."

"And they made the wrong reasons much heavier than the good. What the world doesn't know is, the writer Justin Bieber is working with now, Pooh Bear, I brought him in. I found Pooh Bear and I brought him there," he continued explaining. .

Of her current relationship with Justin, Twist said they are still talking. "Justin and I still call me now," he shared. "It's like he has to hide to communicate with me. He hits me on DM … I didn't do anything wrong. Yes, we smoked weed, we both did it. Yes, we did such-and-such, we both did it."

Twist later addressed his claims in a statement released Thursday, in which he stated: "While promoting my TV show, the subject of certain events was discussed with Bieber, and in the spirit of being authentic, I felt it was poor service. For me fans and the general public should not be completely transparent about my experience. I think if they really support the Black Lives Matter movement, black people and black culture, their actions should reflect that. "

Meanwhile, a source familiar with the situation tells Page Six that Twist's claims were all lies. Contrary to the rapper's story, the source says that although "Justin and Twist are no longer in a relationship, Justin wishes Twist well and finds these comments unfortunate and completely false."