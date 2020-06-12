Let yourself be caught by the 90th day: Happily ever after? Drama

They are back, and so is the drama. 90-Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Returns for a new season on Sunday June 14 with fan-favorite couples navigating their lives after their 90-day K-1 visa period. Back for the new season are Kalani and Asuelu, Tania and Syngin, Elizabeth and Andrei, Angela and Michael, Paul and Karine, and Colt and Larissa. Don't worry, the new season will follow Colt and Larissa after the divorce as they move through their lives.

In the exclusive preview of the season premiere, Elizabeth and Andrei celebrate a birthday with their family, and naturally things change. The history of conflict between the family of Andrei and Elizabeth is long and seems to continue with the new season. "Haven't you ever heard the saying, 'happy wife, happy life,'" Elizabeth's sister asks Andrei.