Lara Flumiani it's mine
In this all-new Monday exclusive clip Under the Mediterranean coverchief hostess Hannah Ferrier She struggles to locate the Italian stewardess less than two hours from her next letter. Since the two have already collided with their heads, Hannah is scared because she can't find Lara anywhere in The Wellington.
"Where's Lara?" the head of stew asks Lara's bunkmate
"I do not know," Jessica More answer back
This response shakes Hannah, who asks Jessica to clarify her comment. "I don't know, I just saw you come," explains the third flight attendant. "I thought maybe you guys were talking."
After Hannah says she hasn't "seen,quot; her, she walks away more terrified than before.
"What the hell," he says with a grimace.
With only an hour and a half until her letter, Hannah begins calling Lara on Walkie Talkies. Meanwhile, sailors Alex Radcliffe and Robert Westergaard keep busy cleaning the yacht and comparing famous celebrities.
"Lara! Are we playing hide and seek?" Hannah mutters as her hunt continues.
It's safe to say that Hannah searches Lara everywhere while looking in the laundry, kitchen, etc.
"I can't find her," declares Hannah stunned.
In typical Under cover Med fashion captain Yawn of sand ask the attention of the crew before the next charter.
"All the crew, all the crew, we have a letter and it starts at noon," says Captain Sandy by cable. "Is everyone awake?"
With Lara still missing in action, Hannah has to call Captain Sandy on the Walkie Talkie.
"What the hell is going on?" the baffling head of stew comments while waiting for a response from Captain Sandy and Lara.
Will Lara appear in time for the letter? For that answer, be sure to watch Monday's new episode.
Under the Mediterranean cover airs on Mondays at 9 p.m. in Bravo!
