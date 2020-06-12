Lara is lost in this time under the cover Med Sneak Peek!

Lara Flumiani it's mine

In this all-new Monday exclusive clip Under the Mediterranean coverchief hostess Hannah Ferrier She struggles to locate the Italian stewardess less than two hours from her next letter. Since the two have already collided with their heads, Hannah is scared because she can't find Lara anywhere in The Wellington.

"Where's Lara?" the head of stew asks Lara's bunkmate

"I do not know," Jessica More answer back

This response shakes Hannah, who asks Jessica to clarify her comment. "I don't know, I just saw you come," explains the third flight attendant. "I thought maybe you guys were talking."

After Hannah says she hasn't "seen,quot; her, she walks away more terrified than before.

"What the hell," he says with a grimace.

With only an hour and a half until her letter, Hannah begins calling Lara on Walkie Talkies. Meanwhile, sailors Alex Radcliffe and Robert Westergaard keep busy cleaning the yacht and comparing famous celebrities.