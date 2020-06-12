Kylie Jenner gives a special birthday greeting, breaks the quarantine and shares photos for Anastasia's ‘Stassie’ Karanikolaou's birthday

Kylie Jenner is celebrating her best friend Anastasia "Stassiebaby,quot; Karanikolaou's 23rd birthday and chose to give her a special thanks on Instagram. Kylie has 180.6 million Instagram followers, one of the most popular social media accounts worldwide, and the photos she shared with Stassie quickly went viral. By posting a slideshow featuring seven photos of some of the duo's most famous moments to her Instagram account, Kylie recalled the good times that have passed. The photos currently have over ten million likes and more than 82,000 comments. Stassie Karanikolaou turned 23 on June 9, 2020, and Kylie made sure they celebrated in style.

The coronavirus pandemic has caused many states to close and impose social distancing rules. Gatherings of more than ten people were banned and they were told to stay indoors and indoors. Now more states are opening and people are starting to socialize again.

Kylie took advantage of the lax rules and met with a group of friends to celebrate. Stassi shared the following group photo with Kylie Jenner and this caption on her official Instagram page.

"Liv and Taylor are missing but these are my humans … I appreciate them more than they know ❤️ thanks for a special night."

Kylie's message to Stassie was very sweet and she made it clear how much she loves and appreciates all that Stassie has done for her. It appears that Stassie is Kylie's trip or dies and even praised Stassie for being the aunt of her two-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.

Kylie shared the following message.

happy birthday to my fairy 42 sister @stassiebaby !! you are the rarest of all time … really a gift for this world 🤍 and the best aunt for my baby. I can't believe we are celebrating your 23rd birthday. I appreciate every year we have spent together and I thank God for putting you in my life. I couldn't do it without you. I have my back to the end of time. today and every day … we celebrate you🤍🧚🏼‍♀️

What do you think about Kylie Jenner's photo album? Are you surprised that Kylie Jenner has broken the quarantine to celebrate Anastasia "Stassiebaby,quot; Karanikolaou's 23rd birthday?

Ad

Charisse Van Horn is a freelance writer from Tampa Bay. He likes to write about celebrities, entertainment, and fashion. Any reproduction of this article outside of Celebrity Insider will encounter legal action on the part of the writer.



Post views:

5 5