Kurt Wimmer wraps up reboot of "Children of the Corn" in Australia – Up News Info

There can't be many examples of this: Kurt Wimmer, whose credits include writing and directing Balance, finished the production of a feature film shot during the blockade.

This project is a reinvention of the Stephen King tale that has not yet been titled The corn boys, which already generated 10 feature films before this one, and was shot in Australia. It originally went into production in New South Wales in early March. When the COVID-19 pandemic forced shutdown of productions worldwide (some of which have yet resumed), producers say they consulted with local authorities Screen NSW, which was a major investor in the image, and they decided to move forward.

In collaboration with Safe Work NSW and film safety expert Jon Heaney, they developed a reconfigured filming schedule and methodology that implemented health and safety measures for the entire production. Since they were already on set together, the entire cast and crew were able to enter joint isolation to restrict the possibility of virus spread. The producers did not specify whether they conducted any coronavirus tests on set or what exact measures were applied to prevent transmission (the Up News Info has called for more clarity), but they do say "no one got sick" and filming was successfully completed.

The cast of the film includes Elena Kampouris (Sacred Lies) and Kate Moyer (The Maid's Tale) with Australian talent Callan Mulvey (Avengers Endgame) and Bruce Spence (The lord of the rings: the return of the king) Pic's plot follows the events that led to the infamous massacre of adults in a small Nebraska town by her children.

The producers are Lucas Foster (Ford v Ferrari) Doug Barry (FML) and John Baldecchi (Happy day of death) Wimmer wrote and directed and was also an executive producer with Mathieu Bonzon, Donald P. Borchers, Pascal Borno, John Fragomeni, Brian LaRoda, Keri Nakamoto, Andre Gaines, and Sean Harner.

"We are delighted to be able to announce the completion of the main photography with Elena, Kate, Callan and Bruce, who led our cast in this reinvention of the timeless tale by Stephen King," said producer Lucas Foster. "We would like to thank our cast and crew for their unmatched professionalism, teaming up to work to bring this film to life. It was incredibly important to us to keep our production alive and keep people employed and productive for as long as we could safely do so , during this crisis. We made it: No one got sick and we all figured out how to work together as a team to do our job while keeping our cast, crew and workplace safe and secure. We'd also like to thank Screen NSW, Safe Work NSW. and to all vendors and suppliers who worked with us as valued partners during filming to ensure the health and safety of our cast and crew are protected. "

"Congratulations to the cast and crew for their perseverance during these unmatched times to bring this classic remake to life safely here in Richmond and regional NSW," added Grainne Brunsdon, NSW screen director. "It is an example of the screen industry that thinks innovatively and collaboratively to ensure that our creative sector continues to prosper."

Ralph Kamp of Timeless Films will handle international sales for the project.