Korean adoptee wins iconic case looking for birth parents

SEOUL, South Korea – A court in Seoul ruled Friday that a woman adopted by an American couple nearly four decades ago should be recognized as the daughter of an 85-year-old South Korean man, giving hope to thousands of Korean-born adoptees. who want to know the identities of their biological parents.
On November 18, exactly 36 years after she was found abandoned in a parking lot in a city in central South Korea, Kara Bos, now a U.S. citizen, filed for paternity, the first in South Korea by an adoptee. abroad. After winning the lawsuit, Ms. Bos now hopes to confront her father to ask her who her mother was.
Ms. Bos was flown to the United States 10 months after she was found abandoned, becoming one of the thousands of South Korean babies and toddlers sent annually from her home country for overseas adoption in the seventies and eighties.
In recent years, Ms. Bos has been making trips to South Korea in search of her birth mother. She wanted to meet her biological father not only to put pressure on her mother's identity, but to discover why she was abandoned. But three women who she believed were her stepsisters prevented her from meeting the old man, claiming that he was not a family. As a last resort, he filed the paternity suit.
"Because of the lawsuit, I actually now have the right to register as her daughter," Bos told reporters outside the Seoul Family Court following his decision on Friday. The ruling followed DNA test results that showed a 99.9981 percent chance that the man and Ms. Bos were father and daughter.
Mrs. Bos flew in from Amsterdam to attend the court ruling on Friday. She has been living in Amsterdam since 2009 with her Dutch husband, son and daughter, and runs a drowning prevention program for children.
If she is included in her father's family register, Ms. Bos under South Korean law will have the right to divide her inheritance with her other siblings. And her stepsisters can't stop her from meeting her father.
"My whole intention was to be able to talk to him to find my mother," Bos said.
His case has been closely watched because it could set an important precedent around the world for adoptees who are taken from their home countries, especially for the thousands of Korean adoptees abroad who They have recently started to return to their home country in search of their biological parents.
Such searches for Korean adoptees have never been easy. They may be hampered by poorly kept or forged adoption documents and fear of scandal and shame preventing biological parents from acknowledging that they ever had babies out of wedlock that they abandoned or gave away for adoption.
And local privacy laws require birth parents to consent for adoptees to obtain the information they need to communicate with their birth parents, such as their addresses and phone numbers.
Although Ms. Bos's primary goal was to find her mother, she said she hoped her lawsuit would help the South Korean government "recognize that current privacy laws and practices are fundamentally incorrect and should be changed."
South Korea once had the dubious distinction as the world's leading "baby exporter,quot;. Hundreds of South Korean babies are still shipped abroad each year. In total, more than 167,000 South Korean babies have been sent abroad for adoption since the end of the Korean War in 1953.
Mrs. Bos was adopted by Russell and Mariann Bedell in Sheridan, Michigan, in 1984. It was not until she had her own daughter five years ago that she began to think about the excruciating pain her Korean mother must have suffered from abandoning her. and realized how much he wanted to reconnect with his mother.
"When my daughter turned 2, I was deeply struck by what it really meant to abandon a child at this age," she said last week from Amsterdam. "I was wondering under what circumstances I might have had to choose this painful path."
"It made me want to find her to let her know that she no longer had to worry about me and, if possible, contact her so that we could form a relationship and even build a new bond," he said. "I also didn't want to regret when I was older not to look for her, and be too late to find her."
Mrs. Bos's fight is not over.
Although she won the lawsuit, she cannot compel her father to know her, or compel him to reveal her mother's identity, even if her father agrees to know her.
When she called her apartment in Seoul in March, Ms. Bos learned of her address as part of the legal proceedings brought about by her lawsuit, saying her father looked at her and "fired me." Later, one of her stepsisters told her that she was invading and that she was not family.
But they told her through her attorney that if she won the lawsuit on Friday, they would meet her next week. But she still wasn't sure if her father would show up.
"I hope it comes," he said.