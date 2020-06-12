Korean adoptee wins iconic case looking for birth parents

SEOUL, South Korea – A court in Seoul ruled Friday that a woman adopted by an American couple nearly four decades ago should be recognized as the daughter of an 85-year-old South Korean man, giving hope to thousands of Korean-born adoptees. who want to know the identities of their biological parents.

On November 18, exactly 36 years after she was found abandoned in a parking lot in a city in central South Korea, Kara Bos, now a U.S. citizen, filed for paternity, the first in South Korea by an adoptee. abroad. After winning the lawsuit, Ms. Bos now hopes to confront her father to ask her who her mother was.

Ms. Bos was flown to the United States 10 months after she was found abandoned, becoming one of the thousands of South Korean babies and toddlers sent annually from her home country for overseas adoption in the seventies and eighties.

In recent years, Ms. Bos has been making trips to South Korea in search of her birth mother. She wanted to meet her biological father not only to put pressure on her mother's identity, but to discover why she was abandoned. But three women who she believed were her stepsisters prevented her from meeting the old man, claiming that he was not a family. As a last resort, he filed the paternity suit.