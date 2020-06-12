Kobe Bryant's widow Vanessa reportedly received "thirsty" messages from professional athletes

Instagram

Two Hall of Famers and an A-list sports TV commentator are reportedly among those who slipped into Vanessa Bryant's DM and flirted with her after her husband's death.

It hasn't been that long since Vanessa Bryant lost her husband Kobe Bryant and her daughter Gianna in a fatal helicopter crash, but she may already have multiple suitors lining up for her. The words are the widow of the NBA legend who has been receiving "thirsty" messages from "dozens of professional athletes, including two Hall of Fame players and an A-list sportscaster."

A source tells MTO News, "[Vanessa] is receiving a lot of support, but some of the messages are very thirsty." These men reportedly approached Vanessa through their DMs, but she may not be interested in returning to the dating game soon. "The woman is grieving and these [men] are trying to get a date," says the source.

Vanessa, who is also the mother of four other daughters she shared with Kobe, is clearly still mourning the loss of her husband and second daughter. She has been going to her Instagram page to remember her loved ones.

Most recently, he revealed his new tattoos in honor of Kobe and Gigi. He got one of the inks, a tribute to Gianna, on his wrist. "I thank @nikkohurtado for coming and helping me get my Gigi's sweet message transferred to me. #ThrowbacktoFebruary," he wrote on Instagram.

As for the Kobe tribute, the tattoo was tattooed on his neck. "I wanted to get the sweet @kobebryant message from my boo boo delivered to me," he shared, but the message is unclear. He continued to credit the tattoo artist, "@nikkohurtado came for me. Thank you! #Inked #messagetransfer #BooBoo #throwback #tattooinmyhallway #QueenMamba #MambaMentality".

The 38-year-old also celebrated what would have been Gianna's eighth graduation on Friday, June 8. "Congratulations on your eighth grade graduation, Gigi. I love you forever and ever. I am so proud of you. Mom # classof2020." she wrote, along with the high school diploma that was covered in white flowers.