Knoxville shuts down parts of its network after being hit by ransomware

The city of Knoxville, Tennessee, shut down large portions of its computer network on Thursday after being hit overnight by a ransomware attack, it was widely reported Thursday.

The attack was first noticed by members of the Knoxville Fire Department around 4:30 am Thursday, the Knoxville News Sentinel reported. Shortly after that, Knoxville Chief Operating Officer David Brace sent employees an email notifying them of the violation.

"Please note that our network has been targeted with ransomware," he wrote. “Information Systems currently follows the recommended protocols [ed]. This includes shutting down servers, our Internet connections, and PCs. Please do not log on to the network or use computer applications at this time. "

Early in the day, the city's website was unreachable. In the afternoon, access to the site was restored after city employees moved it from its normal domain, www.knoxvilletn.gov, to the ad hoc city oneofknoxville.hosted.civiclive.com. Authorities said the fire and police departments functioned normally, although police no longer responded to minor reports of traffic accidents.

Brace said city servers were affected, but that city IT officials believe the threat has been isolated. He said backup servers were unaffected and that much of the city's workflows could be redirected through them. Meanwhile, Knox County said on Twitter that it had there is no evidence that their systems have been affected.

Knoxville is in the company of a growing list of municipalities that have been affected by the scourge of ransomware. Two of the best-known incidents from ransomware-infected cities occurred in 2018 in Atlanta and Baltimore, resulting in costs of $ 7 million and $ 18 million respectively.

Knoxville is the 51st state or municipal entity in the US. USA It is affected by ransomware this year, Up News Info Brett Callow, a researcher at security firm Emsisoft, told Up News Info. In 2019, his company tracked 113 state and municipal government agencies that were infected by ransomware. There is not yet enough information to determine which of the many ransomware strains was used in the attack on Knoxville.

Brace, the chief operating officer for Knoxville, said there was no evidence that personally identifiable or financial information was accessed. At such an early stage in the investigation, the statement means little. In recent months, ransomware groups have publicly auctioned off sensitive data accessed on compromised machines when victims are reluctant to pay ransoms. It's a fair bet that the encrypted Knoxville data was also downloaded and can now be used in any way attackers choose.