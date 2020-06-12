Kim Kardashian shares sweet photo of her children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West

Kim Kardashian shared a sweet photo of her four children that she shares with her husband Kanye West: North (who will soon be 7 years old), Saint (4 years old), Chicago (2 years old) and Psalm West (1 year old). The photo appears after Kim and Kanye celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary in late May and Kanye celebrated their 43rd birthday on June 8, 2020. Kim Kardashian showed her love for her husband on her social media accounts, but that has done little to silence those who say the couple's marriage is in trouble as they were forced to spend time together due to the Coronavirus pandemic and the rules of social estrangement.

Although Kim had asked her fans and followers for suggestions to help keep her children entertained, her four children looked extremely happy and at peace in the photo she shared. North sat with Salmo in front of her and looked at the camera with a slight smile on his face. Salmo simply looked up when the photo was taken.

Chicago sat in the middle and had a sweet smile for the camera. Saint (who always seems to be the happiest boy on the planet) smiled from ear to ear and showed a sign of peace. All the children wore subdued colors as their clothing seemed to complement the Kanye minimalist design theme that she has used for her home. The children were dressed in shades of gray, white, beige, and lavender.

You can check out the photo of the Kardashian-West kids that Kim shared with her 174.8 million Instagram followers below.

Kim's photos have been more family oriented lately. On her anniversary, Kim shared several photos of herself with Kanye and said they were "forever,quot;. He then shared an adorable photo of Reign (Kourtney's youngest son with Scott Disick) and Saint West. A group photo of all the Kardashian-Jenner brothers followed.

It seems that Kim has her family in mind because of all the changes that have been going on since the deadly Coronavirus pandemic changed lives across the country.

What do you think of Kim's latest family photo? Do you think the children seem happy?

