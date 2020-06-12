Kim Kardashian reveals that Son Psalm West has just reached a major milestone

Psalm west just reached an important milestone!

Kim Kardashian He took to Instagram on Friday to share a great update on her and Kanye WestOne year old baby. "My baby Salmo is the sweetest! He just started walking!" the keeping up with the Kardashians Star released two sweet pictures of her and her bundle of joy today.

Recent snapshots show Psalm looking more mature than ever as Kim holds him up in a blanket. Too cute!

Psalm recently celebrated his first birthday on May 9. "My baby Psalm is 1 year old today," wrote the founder of SKIMS on Instagram last month. "Psalm, you complete our family. You make everything perfect. I love you so much! Psalm happy birthday."