Kelly Clarkson's half brother considers repairing family ties in light of shocking divorce

The hit maker & # 39; Stronger (which doesn't kill you) & # 39; She surprised many by filing for divorce from her husband of almost seven years, Brandon Blackstock, after spending self-isolated weeks together in Montana.

Kelly Clarkson is receiving support from an unlikely source in the wake of their surprising separation from Brandon Blackstock. Shortly thereafter news broke that the "American idolAlum has filed for divorce, her half-brother Erik Clarkson said he is considering repairing his own separate relationship.

In reaction to Kelly's marriage problems, Erik told In Touch, "I am very sorry for the news." She went on to say that right now, hitmaker "My life would be shit without you" is going to "need all the support she can get." Therefore, although they have not spoken, he is thinking of approaching her.

Erik, whose father Stephen Michael Clarkson was separated from Kelly when he died in 2018, reasoned further: "She is still my sister." He went on to say, "I wouldn't mind talking to her to reunite our family," before adding, "I would love to give her all the support she needs."

Kelly married Brandon in 2013. Since then, they have two children of their own, a five-year-old daughter, River, and a four-year-old son, Remington. Since the new coronavirus arrived in the country, the "Miss Independent" singer and her family have been isolated in their remote Montana cabin.

However, the quarantine situation was said to worsen his marital problems. "They have separated over the years and being locked up together increased their problems," a source told Life & Style. On June 4, the current judge of "The voice"She filed for divorce in Los Angeles. Court documents found she cited" irreconcilable differences "as the reason for the separation.

Before the split news broke, Kelly put two of her homes up for sale. In December 2019, the multiple Grammy winner offered her property in Hendersonville, Tennessee with a prize of $ 7,499,000. Five months later, he listed his Los Angeles home in the Encino neighborhood for $ 9,995,000.

Regarding Erik, Kelly's half-brother previously accused her of refusing to reconcile with her late father before she died. "My father's last words were that he wanted all his children to be by his side, but Kelly did not appear," he said. At the time, he also claimed that his father "wanted to explain to Kelly what happened in their relationship and that he was sorry and wanted forgiveness."