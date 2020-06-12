Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock Divorce: Source Says Quarantine Made Things Worse: Kelly saw no other choice!

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock simply couldn't save their marriage! Apparently, the two clung to the hope that they could make it work, but then quarantine came along and things only got worse!

Now, a source tells ET that he simply saw no other option for them than to get divorced!

Of course, fans were very surprised when they found out about the split, but the same source claims that their closest friends were aware of how difficult things had been between Kelly and Brandon.

‘Kelly and Brandon had been in trouble for months and were making an effort to figure things out. They hoped that quarantining Montana, far from Los Angeles, would help them sort things out in their marriage, but instead, the change was really damaging. The constant time together seemed to make the already challenging situation worse, "the source shared with ET.

Normally Kelly's job would go a long way in keeping her mind off things, but this downtime gave her all the time she needed to think about her life and marriage. Kelly knew that she just needed to follow her heart and finally realized that divorce was her only option. "

Finally, the singer and The Voice judge began the entire divorce process, which both she and Brandon had been "dreading,quot; weeks before.

After all, she only recognized that there was no other solution.

The separated couple share two children: a 4-year-old son named Remington and a 5-year-old daughter named River.

But even though things ended between the parents, the source confirmed through the same post that they are still talking and putting their children first, no matter how "distressed,quot; they are.

Ad

Neither knew they would get to this point, but they are doing their best to keep going and be good parents.



Post views:

5 5