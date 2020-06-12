Keke Palmer seeks to empower others through the new slavery thriller & # 39; Alice & # 39;

Instagram

Inspired by the 19th century real life story of a slave girl in Georgia, the project will mark Krystin's directorial debut Ver Linden, and see the actress from & # 39; Hustlers & # 39; as an executive producer.

Keke Palmer is set to "address the realities of slavery" in a new historical thriller "Alicia"

The singer and actress signed up for the production, inspired by the real-life story of a slave in the 19th century in Georgia, with a further twist on time travel: when she manages to escape, she finds herself in 1973.

The production will mark Krystin's directorial debut Ver Linden and Palmer will also serve as executive producer.

The "Hustlers"Star reveals that the project is an opportunity to show a new kind of narrative when it comes to black women on screen."

"Many films that depict this time (the era of slavery) in our history have their roots in the victimization of the black protagonist," Palmer tells Variety. "This story is the opposite and that is what drew me from Krystin's perspective. It addresses the harsh realities of slavery and white supremacy while offering inspiration and vindication throughout the story of Alice's journey. I don't want that nobody leaves the theater feeling weakened. " I want you to feel empowered. "

See Linden will also write the script, while Peter Lawson, whose previous credits include "John wick"and"Highlight"Will produce.