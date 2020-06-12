Keke Palmer says to Jimmy Kimmel "We all have to unite" – Up News Info

Keke Palmer spoke about George Floyd's protests and his powerful moment with the National Guard earlier this month. Jimmy Kimmel Live! Thursday. A recent video of an emotional Palmer asking members of the National Guard to "walk beside us" went viral with 25 million views so far. The guards told Palmer that they could not leave their assigned post, but they knelt in solidarity.

"I felt why they can't be with us, marching with us," Palmer told Kimmel.

"I feel like a division is being created in society right now from all angles, whether I'm in the military, whether it's black, white, whatever. I felt we all had to come together and I think I was really overwhelmed. I didn't really know what I was saying, I was just speaking from my heart, "he continued.

Kimmel noted that Palmer had previously said that he did not feel it was enough for the Guards to kneel.

"We have the current administration making a point to make a statement about the division. I felt that we are going to unite, we are going beyond that, we are going beyond what is happening … I understand that he has a job to do, but what if your job is telling you something you do not believe in. "

You can see the full interview above.