Keke Palmer explains why the recent protest had a different energy

Keke Palmer I was looking for unity.

Earlier this month in Hollywood, the Strahan, Sara and Keke The co-host urged members of the National Guard to march alongside the protesters. The moment was captured on camera and quickly went viral. Reflecting on the experience, Palmer said. Jimmy Kimmel on Thursday that although he had attended protests in the past, he had not experienced "one like this at a time like this, especially with everything that was happening with the quarantine."

She continued, "Being around so many people at once, it was a lot. It was different. I think it was a different energy because none of us had been anywhere for a while."

While "he really wanted to be there to protest this cause," Palmer said that the National Guards prevented them from moving forward with the peaceful protest.

"I was strange and a little confused," she described to Kimmel. "I think from a genuine naive place of being confused about why there is now this separation between us."

While the singer acknowledged they had a job to do, Palmer also noted that "they are human as I am human."

While wondering, "I felt why they can't be with us, marching with us."