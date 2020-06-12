Keira Knightley will star on television in the adaptation of & # 39; The Other Typist & # 39;

WENN

In addition to taking the lead role, the actress from & # 39; Pirates of the Caribbean & # 39; She will be the executive producer on the series project based on Suzanne Rindell's bestseller.

Up News Info –

Keira Knightley has signed to direct the cast of a television adaptation of Suzanne Rindell's best-seller "The other typist"

The British actress will be the executive producer of the series, set in New York City during Prohibition, for the giant Hulu.

Knightley originally brought the book to the bosses of Searchlight and insisted on producing, according to Up News Info.

"The Other Typist", published in 2013, was Rindell's first novel.