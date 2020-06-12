Keira Knightley comes to Hulu with the television series The Other Typist

Keira Knightley fans are on cloud nine as it was announced that she is producing and starring in a limited television series for Hulu titled The other typist. Based on Suzanne Rindell's novel Ilene Chaiken (The word I) It serves as The other typist showrunner This is a great move for Knightley, who has been nominated for two Oscars and has established herself as a top-notch movie star. The jump to television is well received by many, and news of his arrival in Hulu went viral shortly after it was announced.

Keira will portray Odalie's character in the Prohibition era series featuring Odalie and her co-worker Rose as the two work as typists in a New York police department. The relationships of the two women will be explored after a crime is committed and Rose, who was seen as primitive, fit and innocent, is seen through a different lens.

There used to be a time when movie stars would not think about moving to television after achieving maximum success on the big screen – those days are over. It is common to see big stars that not only come to television, but also offer innovative performances.

Hulu is known for producing incredible series, starting with The Handmaid’s Tale and there is great hope and belief that they will have another great success on their hands with The other typist.

Keira Knightley is the mother of two daughters: Edie, 5, and Delilah, 9 months. She has also been very busy with work. Of course, with the closure of Hollywood, the projects have been suspended, but she stars in the 2020 movie Bad behavior and I finished filming the movie Silent Night. In addition to The other typistKeira has another project in early development. It has no title but will be related to spies.

What do you think of Keira Knightley coming to Hulu with The other typist? Are you eager to see the series? Are you a fan of Keira?

