Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's son arrested in stabbing a San Clemente neighbor – Up News Info Los Angeles

SAN CLEMENTE (CBSLA) – The son of the former Los Angeles Lakers, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, was arrested this week on suspicion of stabbing a neighbor in San Clemente.

Adam Abdul-Jabbar, 28, was arrested Wednesday after the report of a stabbing in the 300 block of Guaymus Street around 10 p.m. Tuesday, according to Orange County Sheriff's officials. He was booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and released after posting $ 25,000 bail.

The victim, whose name was not released, was described as apparently a neighbor of Abdul-Jabbar. That person was taken to a hospital for treatment for his injuries, which were not considered life-threatening.

Adam Abdul-Jabbar is one of the three sons of the basketball star.