Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's son arrested in stabbing a San Clemente neighbor – Up News Info Los Angeles

SAN CLEMENTE (CBSLA) – The son of Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was arrested this week on suspicion of stabbing a 60-year-old neighbor.

Adam Abdul-Jabbar, 28, was arrested Wednesday after the report of a stabbing in the 300 block of Guaymus Street around 10 p.m. Tuesday, according to officials from the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

Neighbor Ray Winsor said he has known Adam since he was a child and said they have had arguments in the past, including one in December, but nothing like what happened on Tuesday.

Winsor said he approached Adam at approximately 9:30 p.m. and spoke to him about not taking out the trash from an older woman who lives in the house and who Adam reportedly calls "grammy."

"He said, ierra Close your mouth, I'll drive a knife through your teeth," said Winsor. "I said,quot; really "because I thought he was just kidding. I have known the boy for a long time.

"I turned around, and he was on me," said Winsor. “I thought he was hitting me, but he actually had a knife. After the fourth blow, I felt a very sharp pain and I noticed blood coming out, and then I had one on the top of my head, and I was trying to go home and he was in front of me. "

Adam, one of the three sons of the basketball star, was booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and was later released after posting bail of $ 25,000.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar chatted live on Instagram with the Washington Post about the race on Friday morning, but did not comment on her son's arrest.