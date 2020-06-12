Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's son arrested for allegedly stabbing a neighbor

Kareem Abdul-Jabbarson of Adam, was arrested Tuesday night after he allegedly stabbed his neighbor multiple times during a dispute, sheriff's officials said.

On Friday, a spokesman for the Orange County Sheriff's Department confirmed E! News that the son of the NBA star was arrested and charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon. The 28-year-old posted bail of $ 25,000 and was released on Wednesday.

Additionally, the Orange County Sheriff's Department stated that officers responded to a report of a stabbing in a San Clemente neighborhood around 10 p.m. "The victim was transported to the hospital with multiple non-life threatening injuries and the investigation is ongoing," the spokesperson shared. They were unable to reveal the cause of the neighboring dispute.

Neither Adam nor Kareem have addressed the alleged incident so far. ME! The news has reached the representatives of the former Lakers star for comment.