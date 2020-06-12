Kamala Harris Favorite (Again) – The New York Times

Do you want to receive The Morning by email? Here is the record.
Good Morning. Stocks fell sharply. The main US military official. USA He apologized for his role in a Trump photo shoot. And Amazon faces antitrust charges. Let's start with the main candidate for V.P.
Kamala Harris is emerging as the front-runner to be Joe Biden's running mate for one reason above all others: she is the only African-American prospect who has the typical political experience of vice presidents.
Biden has promised to choose a woman. The current reckoning with racism, as well as the importance of black participation, has led many Democrats to say that they should choose a black running mate. And Harris is a high-profile senator who has also been a California attorney general.
All the other possible black candidates are lighter in national political experience than any modern vice president. Stacey Abrams' highest job was in the Georgia state legislature. Susan Rice has never held elected office. Others have served as mayors or in the house.
Among them, only Harris would avoid debate over whether she was ready to take over as president, a relevant question given that Biden is 77 years old. Harris also has a classic vice presidential ability: a talent for making a sharp case against the other party, and she seems to have a personal relationship with Biden.
But like any other candidate, she also has disadvantages. As Nate Cohn of The Times put itHarris is "both a rather obvious and somewhat complicated option." He rose to fame as a prosecutor when mass incarceration and police behavior were more widely accepted. The Washington Post reported this week that Biden's aides believe Harris "is making more and more sense," but added that many progressive activists say it "could dampen the excitement that is crucial to Democrats in November."
Not all doubts among Democrats concern Harris' record as a prosecutor. Part of this is about your skills as a retail policy. Harris entered the 2020 primaries in a strong position, but many voters did not feel a connection to her and dropped out early.
When other promising new faces have emerged in recent years, such as Abrams, Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren, and Barack Obama, national exposure has made them more popular with Democrats. In Harris' case, I often heard voters say they didn't understand what their core beliefs were (as this Times article details).
Of course, Harris will probably improve as he spends more time in the limelight. And a vice presidential candidate does not need the lively personality that a presidential candidate needs. Either way, there are no risky vice presidential options.
For more: Watch Harris's recent interview with Lisa Lerer of The Times, as well as a New York profile of Harris and a post-mortem policy on his presidential campaign.
THREE GREATEST STORIES
1. The market fears hard work
Stocks It fell sharply yesterday, with the S,amp;P 500 falling 5.9 percent, its biggest decline in nearly three months. The decline seemed to reflect a growing recognition that the pandemic would weaken the economy for a long time. In recent days, several employers have announced new job cuts, including BP; the University of Denver; and the city of Peoria, Ill.
2. A wave of dissent against Trump
The number of people willing to challenge President Trump, especially on racial issues and his handling of protests, continues to grow. It is a sign that some of your regular allies believe you are on the wrong side of public opinion.
The country's top military official, General Mark Milley, apologized yesterday for participating in a Trump photo shoot that followed the use of tear gas and rubber bullets against peaceful protesters.
And in the Senate, a Republican-led committee voted behind closed doors on Wednesday to remove the names of Confederate officers from military bases within three years, the same day Trump took the opposite position.
The Times reports: "Trump increasingly sounds like a cultural relic, separate not only from left-wing protesters on the streets, but also from the country's political center and even some Republican allies and their own military leaders." Yesterday, at a Dallas event to discuss police surveillance, Trump did not invite any of the city's top three law enforcement officials, all of them African-American, according to The Dallas Morning News.
Related: Black service members explain how training and life on bases named in honor of the Confederate generals feel like a "slap in the face."
3. Tech giants under scrutiny
There are two new signs of a high-tech backlash. First, European Union officials are preparing to file antitrust charges against Amazon, accusing him of using his domain to harm smaller rivals. Europe's research is more advanced, but the US USA It is also subjecting the company to crush competition scrutiny.
Second, the Biden campaign calls on Facebook to strengthen its rules on misleading comments from politicians. The company has publicly refused to interfere with various recent Trump posts that other platforms, including Twitter, have flagged.
This is what is happening the most.
The Trump campaign is telling people registering for its first rally since the pandemic began that they effectively agree not to sue the campaign or the venue if they get the coronavirus.
Puerto Rico announced that it would be open to tourists as of July 15, but that anyone arriving by air must be quarantined for two weeks. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said she would halt efforts to reopen the state's economy after a surge in virus cases.
Long-maligned as a decrepit New York La Guardia Airport will open a spacious new terminal filled with art for $ 4 billion this weekend.
San Francisco police officers will stop responding to non-criminal activities such as disputes between neighbors, the city mayor announced.
The Times has released a collection of responses from its own opinion writers, including Ross Douthat, Roxane Gay, Bret Stephens and Kara Swisher, to the controversy over an opinion piece by Senator Tom Cotton.
Lives lived: The coronavirus has taken people from all walks of life. One of them was Margaret Holloway, known as the "Lady of Shakespeare," a striking woman in ragged clothes reciting dramatic monologues on the streets of New Haven, Connecticut, for a further change. She has died.
BACKGROUND: the new office
Do not speak in elevators. Partitions between desks. Mandatory daily surveys of flu symptoms. And no more communal snacks.
Many Americans will soon return to the workplace, and will find it different from the one they left. In Flint, Mich., For example, Lear Corporation, which makes automotive technology, has installed transparent partitions on lunch tables. "Workers can still eat together, only now they talk to each other through plexiglass panels," Natasha Singer, a business reporter, told us. She added:
These pandemic precautions are likely to make offices, where employees often enjoy substantial control over their schedules and behavior, feel more like warehouses or stores where workers have long been micromanaged. For many office workers who have the luxury of choosing to work from home, the workplace can feel more like a hotel, a place they go for a specific reason for a defined period of time.
The New York Times offices in the United States remain closed. So to take a look at our own future, we asked Adrienne Carter, the Asian publisher, what office life has been like in Hong Kong. His answer: no more weekly fresh fruit dishes on Mondays. More scheduled meetings (to include people who work from home). Much more hand sanitizer. And a cute cleaning robot that haunts the halls.
PLAY, SEE, EAT, SNIP
Eat something tasty
The Korean word son mat describes the specific and irreplaceable flavor of someone else's kitchen. It's what was missing when chef Samin Nosrat first tried to recreate his favorite kimchijeonor kimchi pancake, at home.
The recipe he's adapted comes from Pyeong Chang Tofu House in Oakland, California, a restaurant he has loved for the past 20 years. With the help of a tub of homemade kimchi from the restaurant, he was able to capture what made the original version special. Here we show you how to make the cake and chewy pancakes.
Look at something … inspiring
Our weekly suggestion from Gilbert Cruz, Culture editor of The Times:
Bruce Lee is a very famous person who still feels somewhat unknown to those unfamiliar with his movies, such as "Fist of Fury,quot; and "Enter the Dragon,quot;. The documentary "Be Water,quot; is an illuminating (and sometimes infuriating) look at the life of a genuine icon, with rare archive footage of a young Lee and the voices of friends like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
In its best segments, ESPN's long documentary series "30 for 30,quot; (in which this film is an entry) addresses all the issues surrounding sports: race, money, the media. In "Be Water," director Bao Nguyen shows us how the Hong Kong-born American-born actor and martial artist was put down in Hollywood due to industry racism before achieving massive success on the Hong Kong film scene. . I was still amazed at the fact that Lee was only 32 years old when he died.
When a haircut is a status symbol
Haircuts have become a symbol of luxury during a pandemic that has closed many hair and beauty salons. Waiting lists for $ 1,000 cuts are already increasing in New York, Bloomberg reports. In Ottawa, where beauty parlors are due to reopen today, Canadians are watching to see whether Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will trim his increasingly hairy mane, or continue to suffer in solidarity with residents who are still locked up.
Plus: As salons open in the US In the US, Americans rush to fix gray roots, shaggy beards, and chipped nails.
Detours
Games
Here is today's Mini Crossword, and a hint: When the fireflies start to emerge (four letters).
Or try this week's news quiz.
You can find all of our puzzles here.
