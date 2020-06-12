Kaitlyn Dever Circling the film adaptation of & # 39; Dear Evan Hansen & # 39;

WENN / Avalon

If she lands the lead role on the big screen project, the actress from & # 39; Booksmart & # 39; He will star opposite Ben Platt, who reportedly will reprise his role in the Broadway musical.

Up News Info –

Actress Kaitlyn Dever is in talks to take the lead role in the film adaptation of the Broadway hit "Dear Evan Hansen"

The "Smart booking"Star is spinning the adventure of the big screen, in which Ben platt He will reportedly reprise his role on the music stage.

Directed by Stephen Chbosky, the production will feature the music and lyrics that Benj Pasek and Justin Paul wrote for success on stage. Steve Levenson, who wrote the book for the show, will write the script.

Lately, Dever has been busy, with roles in two anthology shows: "Monsterland"and a small screen project still untitled with Lucas Hedges.