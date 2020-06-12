Justin Hawkins of The Darkness was rushed to the hospital after a strange chemical accident

WENN / Phil Lewis

The incident reportedly happened after a bomb exploded when the leader of the British rock band was trying to fix a swimming pool problem at his home in Switzerland.

Darkness Leader Justin Hawkins He is recovering after a strange accident in a swimming pool.

The "I Believe in a Thing Called Love" singer was trying to fix a swimming pool problem at his home in Switzerland when a bomb exploded, covering him with chemicals that melted his shorts on his skin.

"There was a problem with the pool, a pump and some chemicals came out of it," the rocker told the British newspaper The Sun. "I think it was a negative pH chemical to control the acidity of the pool."

"I was trying to fix it and I touched my legs and my shorts melted on my legs, so I had to go to the hospital."