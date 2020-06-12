"Justice Delayed is Justice Denied,quot;: Hundreds of people gather in downtown Minneapolis to call for rapid police reforms – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Minnesota lawmakers will soon begin debating major changes in police surveillance following the murder of George Floyd.

A group gathered in downtown Minneapolis Thursday night to say that those reforms must happen quickly.

Hundreds gathered at the Hennepin County Government Center, raising their voices and sharing their message. Jaylani Hussein, executive director of the Minnesota Council on American-Islamic Relations chapter, says citizens will not allow this call to action to fade.

“Justice delayed is justice denied. We are not done, ”Hussein said.

Speakers, including Michelle Gross, of Communities United Against Police Brutality, spoke of her pain and purpose.

"No more George Floyds. No more bruised, battered and broken body situations, ”said Gross.

Community activist Nekima Levy Armstrong says this movement cannot be stopped.

Say it for Governor Walz to listen to you. Hell no, we won't go! They need to understand that we are relentless in the pursuit of justice, ”Armstrong said.

Families affected by police violence joined together.

"We are fighting so you never have to walk a mile in our shoes," said one woman.

George Floyd's friend, former NBA player Stephen Jackson, shocked the crowd.

"He's bigger than my brother, and he's bigger than me," said Jackson.

He said the movement must continue.

"We have to move on. We have to keep fighting because he's bigger than all of us, "Jackson said." If we're shoulder to shoulder, side to side … we can't lose. "

The group then marched to the Minneapolis Police First Precinct building, located approximately half a mile away. Destiny Holke, who grew up in Minneapolis, says it's more important than ever to continue to be heard.

"People continue to die, people continue to suffer, and our community suffers," said Holke. "I'm going to be here every day until we get justice."

They say more needs to be done, and they want less conversation and more action.

The march delayed light rail service for a short time. It ended peacefully at the Hennepin County Government Center.

