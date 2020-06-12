Julian Knight, Melbourne's Hoddle Street killer, denounces the United Nations over crime scene photos

Melbourne mass murderer Julian Knight has filed a complaint with the United Nations, as his latest attempt to access the graphic crime scene and autopsy photos in his cell were rejected.

the Hoddle Street mass murderer He wants to access the harrowing images as part of an appeal proposal against his conviction and sentence for the murder of seven people and wounded 27 others during a Clifton Hill shooting in 1987.

His last request to the Supreme Court was supported by an attorney who assisted him with a separate complaint to the United Nations Human Rights Committee.

Knight would have been eligible for parole six years ago, but Victoria introduced retrospective laws to keep him behind bars indefinitely.

He lost an offer from the Superior Court to repeal the laws.

Melbourne lawyer Isabelle Skaburskis said she was representing Knight in the UN complaint, which requires considerable investigation, drafting and review of material dating back to her original conviction.

"It is important that Mr. Knight can assist me in this presentation. It would be greatly facilitated if he could retain access to a computer in the cell," he wrote to the court.

Knight is an irritating litigator, which means that he so often tries to file "no merit,quot; lawsuits that he now needs the approval of the Supreme Court of Victoria to initiate legal action.

Five cases have been ruled out this month, including attempts to regain your computer rights.

Last year a separate case about access to your computer was dismissed.

Knight had access to a laptop in his cell for five weeks in December 2017, but from January 2018 to November last year he supervised access to the laptop in the Port Phillip prison library twice a week.

It lost access in November after Victoria Deputy Commissioner of Corrections Rod Wise asked for a review.

"I was told that (you) repeatedly attempted to obtain copies of your crime scene photographs despite clear instructions not to do so without prior arrangement," Wise wrote to Knight in December.

"This caused great distress to the Education Coordinator who innocently opened the file to organize the printing, only to be confronted with the graphic photos without notice."

Knight has electronic copies of more than 350 crime scenes and autopsy photos of the victims.

Knight is seeking permits from the Supreme Court to appeal his 1988 conviction and sentence, based on photographic and forensic evidence.

In March Knight received access to a disc with data files related to his case.

A separate disc containing the images was released to the prison's deputy general manager for Knight's access upon request. Dismissing the latest cases, Judge Anthony Cavanough said Knight himself admitted that he had copies of all of the computer's files, except that he needed to ask permission to see some of them.

"That appears to be little more than a slight objection from Knight, unworthy of absorbing more resources from this court," he said.

Since 2004 Knight has tried to file more than 30 legal cases.