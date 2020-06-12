Judge Peter Cahill appointed in the cases of the 4 sacked MPD officers involved in the death of George Floyd – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Judge Peter Cahill has been assigned to oversee the cases of the four former Minneapolis police officers involved in the death of George Floyd.

Cahill started as a public defender in Hennepin County in 1984, and in 2000, he began working as deputy chief of Amy Klobuchar, who was the county attorney at the time.

On June 29, Cahill will see the four former officers in their next court appearance.

Thomas Lane, who in the widely viewed video documenting the death of George Floyd can be seen holding his feet, posted bail on Wednesday afternoon.

