Judge orders Lil Fizz not to be around Apryl Jones and Omarion's children

Instagram

Prior to this, Omarion's son Megaa Omari Grandberry revealed during Apryl's recent Instagram live feed that O did not allow him to speak to his male friends that he does not know.

Up News Info – Omarion has banned judges Lil fizz of getting close to yours and Apryl jones& # 39; children. According to Fizz's baby mom and "Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta"star Moniece Slaughter, the judge made the decision after hearing all the evidence provided by Omarion against Fizz.

Moniece shared on Instagram Live that she approached him because "they needed some information from me to make sure that [Fizz] couldn't be around Apryl's children." Moniece went on to say, "Initially, I said no." I'm not a rat. "

She did not disclose what made the judge agree with Omarion about the ban on Fizz, the former Apryl, from his children. However, Moniece previously suggested in an interview that Fizz may be involved in drug sales.

Prior to this, Omarion's son Megaa Omari Grandberry revealed during Apryl's recent Instagram live feed that O did not allow him to speak to his male friends that he does not know. During the April Live session, Apryl asked Megaa to call her friend Ronald on his iPad. However, the boy refused, saying that he could call Ronald from his phone but not from his iPad.

When asked why, he explained to his mother that it was because Omarion did not allow him to call someone he did not know. In response, Apryl told him that it was okay to do so and that his father did not need to meet Ronald for them to communicate.

Omarion, however, apparently doesn't need to worry. Fans noted in the comment sections that Ronald is Apryl's gay friend. Meanwhile, others praised Megaa for listening well to her father. "NAH YOUR SON IS SMART AND THAT'S THE WAY HE SHOULD BE," wrote one fan. "Once again, Omarion sat with his feet propped up like 'I taught him well!' #UnbotheredAf lol," reads another comment.