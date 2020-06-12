Judge Determines Gaming Sex Assault Accuser May Collect His BMI Royalties

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

Priscilla Rainey, the woman who sued rapper The Game for sexual assault and won the $ 7.1 million trial, was given the green light by a judge to collect her coins from her BMI royalties.

According to BOSSIP, Judge Phillips transferred the rights to the Game to collect royalties from Rainey. This time, if the rapper tries to block payments, he will be held in contempt of court and could face jail, according to court documents.

