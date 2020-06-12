Judge Determines Gaming Sex Assault Accuser May Collect His BMI Royalties

Priscilla Rainey, the woman who sued rapper The Game for sexual assault and won the $ 7.1 million trial, was given the green light by a judge to collect her coins from her BMI royalties.

According to BOSSIP, Judge Phillips transferred the rights to the Game to collect royalties from Rainey. This time, if the rapper tries to block payments, he will be held in contempt of court and could face jail, according to court documents.

Last month, Rainey filed claims accusing Game of transferring some of its assets to its manager, Wack 100. She accuses him of trying to "protect his assets,quot; to avoid paying him.

At that time, both The Game and Wack 100 warned Rainey that he would not see a penny of his money.

"The last time I checked # Wack, I had all the royalties to be born in Rap. When #CDC # has its # 👊🏾 who knows, maybe I could lose in a dice game someday … But from now on It will be here today, in my little ole profolio, "Wack 100 appeared on Instagram last month.