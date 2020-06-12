Joint effort of DGA, SAG-AFTRA, IATSE and Teamsters – Up News Info

The Hollywood unions today released their detailed protocols for the safe reopening of the film and television industry, a joint effort by the DGA, SAG-AFTRA, IATSE and the Teamsters. The 37-page report implements the more general guidelines set out in a White Paper on reopening issued by the Working Group of the Committee on Occupational Safety for the entire Industry on June 1. The release of the unions report comes just as Los Angeles County has allowed production to resume as of today.

Like the White Paper, union protocols stress that testing and social distancing are the keys to a safe reopening. Special precautions, and the establishment of safe zones, are required to work with and around the actors, who are most vulnerable because they cannot wear masks or social distance while acting.

Related story The Hollywood White Paper is just the first phase of the restart of film and television production; Negotiations with unions and unions Next

You can see the full report here.

“Going back to our storytelling work safely and meeting our creative community is the most important thing. But in these rapidly changing times in the midst of such a complicated virus, figuring out how to do it right was no easy feat, "said DGA President Thomas Schlamme." We knew the only way to go was to consult with leading medical experts and letting science guide us to the right approach for our unique work environments. It was only through that Herculean process, and our close coordination with our sister guilds and unions, that we were able to develop the most effective solutions to maintain all of our members At the DGA, these were many weeks of hard work and we are forever indebted to our Covid-19 Safety Committee chaired by Steven Soderbergh, who so intimately understands the complex issues at hand. Thanks to the dedication of everyone involved, We are much closer to being able to retell stories together. ”

"We are pleased to share this crucial report that includes significant protocols and requirements for a safer return to work," said SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris. “We commend each of our union and union partners for their diligence, determination, and hard work throughout this collaborative and productive process. The report reflects our shared goal of ensuring the safest return to production possible for all of our members across the entertainment and media industry. "

"These steps are key in our efforts to safely reopen the film and television production industry," said IATSE International President Matt Loeb, "and they would not have been possible without collaboration between the other unions and unions. We hope continue to work with industry and our local unions to get our members back to work the right way. ”

Thomas J. O & # 39; Donnell, director of the Teamsters Motion Picture & Theatrical Trade Division, and Steve Dayan, president of the Hollywood Basic Crafts Unions, said that "On behalf of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters and the Hollywood Basic Crafts Unions, We are grateful for the collective and collaborative process that took place among all of our Brother Guilds and Unions in developing these guidelines.We will continue discussions with our Members and committees to finalize our own internal protocols and procedures that will best support our Members within all classifications that we represent, so that our Members return to work safely. "

MORE TO COME …