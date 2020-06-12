John Ridley Op-Ed Gone With The Wind ABC Re-Airing L.A. Moto Docu Let It Fall – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Writer / director John Ridley has been writing and directing film and television projects on racial conflict throughout his career. And despite winning the Oscar for scripting 12 years of slaveryThe idea of ​​forcing people to confront their own feelings about race and prejudice has always been difficult for him to sell. It is in an unusual location after the murder of George Floyd that sparked protests in major cities across the country. Right after writing a brief op-ed in the LA Times suggesting that it wasn't right for HBO Max to continue airing the film classic. gone With the Wind Without a qualification that it wrongly celebrates the South and lessens the horrors of slavery, WarnerMedia announced that it would release the film until it can provide historical context for viewers. As ABC prepares to stream the Ridley L.A. documentary Drop it On Tuesday, Ridley discussed the difference between that turning point in 1992 and now, and the opportunity for permanent change in Hollywood.

DEADLINE: We last spoke in early March of an article about you writing the book, and Roots member Tarik Trotter, the music for Black No More, a music stage for a Broadway premiere in October. Before I could generate the story, the pandemic closed everything and I thought we would rekindle things when Broadway reopened. If I had known you were a man with such power that you could disappear with Gone with the Wind in a few paragraphs, I would have called sooner.

JOHN RIDLEY: You know, it's one of those things. It's like when you walk past people reading psychic readings, you say, man, if you were a real psychic, you wouldn't be in a store. You'd be playing on the stock market or in Las Vegas. I had no idea that the short piece would have that impact, but I had to believe that with the speed that happened, WarnerMedia was making plans. I'm not saying take it off, but think about it for a minute or put it in context and see it for what it is. It is not that everyone agrees, and that is certainly the point of protest, but people have to react. So first things first, I appreciate you. You have been a follower forever. But things have changed. You know the play is not moving forward right now, but I know it will at the beginning of next year. So there is plenty of time to talk about it. Now there are many other things to talk about.

DEADLINE: Oh yeah.

RIDLEY: I am really proud of 12 Years Slavery, American Crime, Red Tails, Guerilla, Let It Fall, and I am happy that they will air again next week. But honestly, what has come out of that piece (of opinion), if it really had something to do with it, I would never have thought that it would be the most shocking thing I have written for this. point in my career

DEADLINE: It's historic, seeing Gone With The Wind's reevaluation as more than just a classic vintage Hollywood movie that garnered 15 Oscar nominations and won 10 including Best Picture and Best Supporting Actress for Hattie McDaniel, the first time an actor Black won an Oscar …

RIDLEY: Yes it is. I am very proud of all that other work, but it is not for everyone. Not everyone looked at them. But this has really been part of so many discussions. People like my son have been on the front lines, fighting for real change. So, I put what happened here in context, but when people in high positions in corporations are reviewing their portfolios and saying, look, are we doing everything we can? Are we at least trying to create suitable environments? It is remarkable how many things are changing and how fast, and I don't think they are sudden changes. I think people are going now, business as always is not enough.

DEADLINE: When HBO Max dropped Gone With The Wind, I remembered in a college film class watching D.W. The birth of a Griffith nation and in response to a terrible celebration of the KKK. Spike Lee used the footage from that movie very well in BlacKkKlansman. I remember Leni Riefenstahl's Nazi propaganda films that ruined her post-WWII career. For me, these films must exist as warning tales of what happens when talented artists are on the wrong side of history because they served as propaganda. What do you think will be the lasting impression on the memory of Gone With The Wind after the latest events?

RIDLEY: Well, I agree with you. I hope there is context around you, now. Some people can just keep watching the movie because as a movie, in the various artists and trades, it is an achievement, and the performances are good. If it wasn't somehow good, if it didn't distract with shiny objects, it would have been removed long ago. You may not be able to see it, but some people can. Okay, but you need to have broader conversations about managed rehab than the Confederacy was and how it was somehow used to reinforce segregation and Jim Crow. To this day, there are people able to say, "Well, it was an inheritance, not hatred, and, you know, people fought with honor, and there were good people on both sides." These people were traitors. It was a treacherous cause. I read in another article that, when you look historically at Hollywood Civil War movies, right down to Glory, it's really hard to find one that really tells the story from the Union side.

And there are so many movies throughout history, either He died with his boots on, Gone with the wind, Song of the south, which is a little bit a bit pre-war, but deals with slavery or sharecropping bondage, whatever Uncle Remus is doing … and casts a hazy, hazy glow around the side confederate. Instead of entering it, either from an objective point of view or from the side of the Union, and this is what the Union was fighting for, and this is what it was about, and a lot of that was because these they were efforts to rehabilitate the south. Because the film industry wanted to placate the South, the way that many people right now might feel that some films have to adjust so that certain international markets don't bother and make sure there is revenue.

So, I agree with you. I think as artists we should look at it and ask ourselves, does this work? I can say this as someone who has been fortunate enough to get one, but receiving an Oscar does not make their work great. What makes your work great is whether it can withstand comparisons, if it can withstand the test of time, if it can withstand context. No, I don't think anyone is allowed to see gone With the Wind again. Let it exist, but even with a slight bumper on the front that could spark deeper conversations. Let's study it. Let's understand what was wrong about it, what worked on it. I would love to know more about Hattie McDaniel. Many people lament (that controversy diminishes their achievement), but have no idea of ​​his career, what he did, what he suffered. So don't expect that, that she was the first woman of color to win an award. What did that mean to her? What else was going on in your life? How did Hollywood step forward after that?

DEADLINE: Was it seen as an anomaly rather than an important moment for the industry and an important step in the career of a good actress?

Hattie McDaniel and Clark Gable in "Gone With the Wind"

RIDLEY: I agree with that. It's like my wife just told me, there are better ways for Hollywood and the world to honor her legacy than to simply keep this movie.

DEADLINE: We mentioned ruling out polarizing remains of Antebellum South and NASCAR's decision to eradicate the Confederate flag. It seems that important things are happening, after the murder of George Floyd and the subsequent protests. But what did you think of President Donald Trump's swift reaction that he would not allow the change of military bases named in honor of Confederate leaders, and how much significant change will come as a result of this moment? You've written some powerful movies that have made people examine themselves, but I don't recall many changes as a result of them.

RIDLEY: These movements have attacks and starts; They move at different speeds. They are modulated in different ways. Moments that we think are historical, we remember and it was not a moment as great as perhaps we had hoped. However, this country is based on progress. We are moving to a better place, and that is because our luck as Americans is to continually reexamine ourselves, to reexamine our society, to move forward. The opportunities I've had in Hollywood? Compare that to the people who came before me, and who never had a chance. That speaks to progress.

So I think there will be changes, but some will be cosmetic. Just talking about gone With the WindWill that bumper they put in the movie make a big difference in the future? Maybe not, but when you look at the demographics of people on the street, when you look at the number of people who, a month earlier, may have been more agnostic about race relations in the United States, or the polls that said Whites feel they are more marginalized than blacks … people are recognizing things right now. I certainly don't want to compare moments or tragedies. But we saw after Parkland a different trajectory than these other regular mass shootings. It can be clearly seen with the #MeToo movement that women, female voices, were heard in a different way. You can talk to many women and they will tell you that it is not enough. You can talk to many young people who say they are still afraid in schools. I hate to say it, there will be other shootings at school, but you can see that we are making progress and that people are more committed.

NASCAR tearing down that flag, I don't know what is really going to change across society, but think of NASCAR trying to make that move. When you and I were talking earlier in March, there was no way to see that. There will be people who are upset, but they will see, for the most part, many people think, okay. If people were to be agnostic and silent, I would prefer them to be silent in the face of positive change rather than ignoring all the negativity that is present in these systemic areas. So I agree. Perhaps the changes will not be great. They may not be lasting, but change is change. Progress is progress.

DEADLINE: Studios, networks and talents expressed their solidarity for Black Lives Matter and anti-racist causes on Blackout Tuesday. They said they will try harder to be more inclusive. Clearly they are listening. You've long navigated the system to make it difficult to make movies and TV, and in the process you went crazy with WGA. Tell me a couple of things you could do that would be helpful and make a significant difference?

RIDLEY: It's easy to point to the airline industry and what they might be doing wrong, or the hotel industry or the NFL should have done this. The most difficult thing is to look at ourselves and say: what are we doing with a really positive and active change in our spaces? It's a little painful to say, but I see that celebrities and powerful players in Hollywood are saying: I'm going to write a check to this organization in support. That's great, and too often I'm a checker myself, and that's all I do. But for things here in Hollywood, I'm tired of people commenting to make changes, and I'd like to see a change instituted, particularly by writers. I mean, look, we are living in a space right now where the guild demands that writers be able to do business, and the guild demands that privileged documents between a writer and his attorney no longer remain privileged and should essentially be put in places that could be public.

12 years of slavery

Fox



So if you're going to order things like that, I don't want to hear that you can't order who should be in a writer's room and what type of makeup should be. Or commanding, as with the (recruiting coaches in the) NFL … there are television shows that are run by showrunners who are not the person who created the show. You may have a younger, newer and newer writer who comes up with a great idea. They had never presented a show before, and they delivered it to a showrunner. Did that showrunner interview a woman? Did you interview a person of color for that job? Or did you just approach the closest white guy? So, people are going to go, well, you can't order things like that. Well, clearly, things can be mandatory. For me, right now is … there was this thing in the Civil Rights Movement, a tipping point where things turn into a stroke.

With integration and public housing, for example, all Kennedy really had to do was sign an executive order, that there would no longer be discrimination and that federal agencies could no longer discriminate. Now, that does not mean signing with that pen, that everything is that easy, but it is someone who intervenes and says: you can no longer just actively discriminate, we are putting that on paper and it is better that you can show if we enter and see a room full of white men … what did you really do? What are the mechanisms to ensure that these rooms are reflective? No diversity; I do not like that word. That is something from the 70s; Hey, we have a Latinx in the room, we are diverse.

Well, no, you don't. Are you thoughtful? I know that & # 39; mandate & # 39; It sounds scary, but don't turn around and say, we can't insist that you go out and make sure to interview (people of color), or insist that half of your episodes should be directed by people from traditionally marginalized backgrounds. You can do whatever you want. When we did American crimeWe insisted that we were going to lead with directors who were women. 90 percent of our directors were women, people of color; Most of the people in critical decision-making positions were women, people of color. We made that decision, and the show suffered nothing. This is not 1970. There is no excuse. No, "oh, we'd love to hire more women, we can't find talented women, we can't find talented people, we can't find great people from the LGBTQ community." They are there. They are ready to go.

I just don't want to hear, 'Oh, we can't, we can't find them, we tried, we can't insist, we can't force, we can't, we can't, we can't. We as storytellers are always telling the world, this is how they should see themselves. We are very good at telling the world, this is how you should think and feel right now. And I'm not saying it's a bad thing, because that has made my career professional. But we are really bad, like everyone, listening, being patient, looking at ourselves, taking constructive criticism, improving. I can always do better too.

DEADLINE: Your LA Riots documentary Let It Fall will air on ABC Tuesday. You probably thought when you investigated and fired, well I hope this never happens again. How do you feel, reintroducing it in the context of what happened in this country in recent weeks?

Drop it

A B C



RIDLEY: It is not a good feeling. I am not surprised that we return to this place. As a storyteller, it was a 10-year long effort to get that piece done and for all these people to come together and tell this story, that these communities have cultivated to distrust each other and that people put that aside. and let's say hey, we lived through this, and it wasn't nice or pretty, and we're still dealing with it, but let's try to share these stories so people can hear. It happened in the past, but it was like a call from the future, saying: you're going the wrong way, turn around, come back.

It wasn't naive, he thought, the world is going to change, but it was a sense of accomplishment in every way. We did it, we did it. We have people to raise their voices. People listened, and I thought that maybe, at the top end, there would never be a next time, or at the bottom end, that next time there would be a pressure point. No pun intended, what happened to Mr. Floyd, but the idea is that we could navigate differently. I think we have navigated it very differently where '92 started with a spasm of violence. Yes, there was some reconciliation later, but it was an afterthought. Now, the violent outpourings are still negative, but they were the exception and not the rule, except for those who know who, who had to take a walk on a particular day.

DEADLINE: Carrying a Bible.

RIDLEY: I hope. Let people say, John, we have to reissue this and I hope it adds to the speech and that people are patient … I'm proud of the work. But I can't say I feel euphoric about this.

DEADLINE: Edward James Olmos, a visible figure in the Los Angeles cleanup after the riots, told Up News Info that this time it started with peaceful protests that drifted toward looting, but back then, there was no protest as much as a rampant expression of outrage and anger. What was the difference between then and now in your mind?

RIDLEY: I say this very sincerely. The difference is white people. Look at the demographics. Look at the people who are out there. There are so many white people that, at best, they can no longer ignore what is happening and, at worst, endorse what was wrong. I don't pretend to be a scholar, but I think that with the #MeToo movement, there were more men who had to recognize, well, this environment is very, very bad, and we can't turn a blind eye. In the 1960s, when protests in the Civil Rights Movement came together during Freedom Summer, many northern white children arrived … sadly, when Chaney, Goodman and Schwerner were killed in Mississippi. A young black man and two white boys from the north, and that really galvanized the Civil Rights Movement. And again, I'm not trying to compare tragedies, but with Parkland, when there were so many kids leading the charge and embarrassing adults and telling adults that you're not doing anything, sometimes slightly different demographics are needed. The children bore the brunt of those shootings in high school, but they lent their voices.

The women were coming out front. Blacks insisted that whites listen. The women insisted that the men listen. The children insisted that the adults listen. And getting that other demographics makes the difference. So sometimes it's painful to say, well, is that the difference? But that's the reality, and it's making a difference. It's certainly run by so many people of color who are putting up with this, and I really hope that when you write this, you emphasize that I'm not saying that people of color aren't out there fighting that fight.

But if you ask, what's the difference? Look at the composition of these movements. Look at what happens when people see that poor 75-year-old white man lying on the ground and realize that with police violence, it can disproportionately affect people of color, but if you don't do something about it, it can affect anyone. .

DEADLINE: Artists are moved by events like the murder of George Floyd, and react and perform. Have recent events changed your course, in terms of what you might do next or what you're thinking about or how you could take what we've all been through and do something creative?

RIDLEY: My circumstance is a little different from that of many people. Much of the writing I've done, from red tails to 12 years, American crime, guerilla, drop it, has really leaned towards race themes as important story elements in the context of romantic comedies or action movies. I'm working on a project on Showtime that deals a lot with race in two different time periods.

I was thinking, I need to take a break from these stories, but I don't think I can stray too far from telling these kinds of stories. What is happening has reaffirmed that this small space in which I work is an important space. I never took it for granted, but the stories I get to tell make the difference. If the fire lessened in me to pursue these things, however difficult they may be to say, however difficult to configure, I see that I have to continue fighting the fight as best I can.