John Cleese criticizes removal of UKTV's Fawlty Towers episode – Up News Info

John Cleese has expressed disapproval of a decision by BBC Studios' UKTV television to watch an episode of classic British comedy. Fawlty Towers from his later catalog.

UKTV removed Germans from its Gold Box suite of downloadable programs, citing the fact that it contained "racial slurs". UKTV was not specific about the insult, but is believed to have been spoken by the character The Major, who uses the word n ​​to refer to Caribbean athletes.

“We regularly review old content to make sure it meets audience expectations and that we are particularly aware of the impact of outdated language. Some programs carry warnings and others are edited. We want to take time to consider our options for this episode, ”UKTV said in a statement.

Related story Nicky Henson dies: the actor from & # 39; Fawlty Towers & # 39; and & # 39; There A Girl In My Soup & # 39; I was 74 years old

Cleese, who co-created and starred in Fawlty Towers, he told the Australian newspaper The Age that the show was laughing at The Major instead of laughing at him. “The commander was an old fossil residue from previous decades. We weren't supporting their views, we were making fun of them, ”said Cleese. "If you can't see that, if people are too stupid to see that, what can you say?"

He lashed out at BBC executives as part of the interview, although UKTV operates independently of BBC Studios, which itself is not part of the BBC's public service operation. He said: “Many of the people in charge now at the BBC just want to keep their jobs. If some people get excited, they pacify them instead of standing firm like they would 30 or 40 years ago. ”

UKTV's decision comes when Netflix and others have removed British comedies, such as Little Britain, because they featured artists on blackface. Follow the Black Lives Matter movement that forces discrimination and equality issues to rise to the social agenda after George Floyd's death at the hands of the police in Minneapolis.

Cleese supported the Black Lives Matter mission. "Right now there is a great surge of anger and a really admirable feeling that we must make our society less discriminatory, and I think part of that is very good," he said. "It seems to me that the best parts of George Floyd's protests have been very moving and very, very powerful."