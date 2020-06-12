Jennifer Lopez surprises her son with an adorable addition to the family

Welcome to the family!

Jennifer Lopez He had a sweet surprise in store for his 12-year-old son, Max. The superstar singer went to social media on Thursday night to share the new addition with her and Alex Rodriguezfamily: a puppy!

"Welcome to the family, @tbdpupofficial! We have Max this adorable golden lil doodle and we haven't named him yet!" López told his fans. "What should we call this girl? Tyson or Yankee? Everything will be revealed soon!"

The Golden Globe nominee, who shares twins Max and Emme with your ex Marc Anthony, shared a video of her son playing with the new puppy. "This is the best day!" Max can be heard saying on Lopez's social media video. "I love it, I love it!"

It seems that the new addition to the family could have been "excited,quot; too much at one point, as Max stated, "I think he peed on me."