Jennifer Lopez surprises her son with an adorable addition to the family

Welcome to the family!
Jennifer Lopez He had a sweet surprise in store for his 12-year-old son, Max. The superstar singer went to social media on Thursday night to share the new addition with her and Alex Rodriguezfamily: a puppy!
"Welcome to the family, @tbdpupofficial! We have Max this adorable golden lil doodle and we haven't named him yet!" López told his fans. "What should we call this girl? Tyson or Yankee? Everything will be revealed soon!"
The Golden Globe nominee, who shares twins Max and Emme with your ex Marc Anthony, shared a video of her son playing with the new puppy. "This is the best day!" Max can be heard saying on Lopez's social media video. "I love it, I love it!"
It seems that the new addition to the family could have been "excited,quot; too much at one point, as Max stated, "I think he peed on me."
In the video, Max is asked what he wants to call the cub. Your answer? "Something like that, Mike."
The goldendoodle joins the bitch of the Lady family in the López-Rodríguez squad. In the midst of celebrating the new puppy, Rodríguez also took to Instagram to share a family photo.
"Yesterday we surprised Max with a new cub, a Goldendoodle. Very cute, but one thing remains to be decided … his name! We are having a family debate and we would love your help!" The former Yankees baseball star told his followers on social media. "Are you between these two names: Tyson or Yankee Doodle? Let us know what you think! Thank you! #LadyGotaBrother #ImAGranddad."
The family also turned their new puppy into an Instagram account! @Tbdpupofficial currently has over 6,000 followers, just a few hours after the account was created!
We'll wait to see what name the family chooses for their adorable puppy!