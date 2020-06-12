JCPenney loses more than triple before bankruptcy – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

MAP (/CNN) – Sales plummeted and losses spiked at Plano-based JCPenney in the three months prior to its bankruptcy, as stores remained closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The department store chain filed for bankruptcy on May 15. In a presentation to the Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday night, JCPenney gave preliminary financial results for its first fiscal quarter ending May 2.

The company said sales fell by $ 1.4 billion, or 56%. All JCPenney stores closed on March 18 and did not reopen until early May after the quarter ended.

Operating losses tripled to $ 339 million from $ 93 million the previous year.

JCPenney was regularly losing money before the COVID-19 pandemic. The company's most recent profitable year was 2010, and its net losses totaled $ 4.5 billion since then.

Since the summer of 2011, it has reported a net profit in just five quarters, all of them in the holiday shopping season. The company has not been able to make money without that increase in sales.

It reported a limited profit in the fiscal fourth quarter that ended in February before the COVID-19 outbreak hit the United States, but profits fell 64% from a year earlier.

The company reported that it plans to close some 154 stores permanently this summer and another 100 by the end of next year. Those 250 stores would represent approximately 30% of the stores it had before the crisis.

