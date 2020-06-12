Jay-Z sends his lawyer to help peaceful protester fight charges after arrest

Facebook

The Roc Nation tycoon accuses police of singling out the male protester for being African American and has his lawyer fight to dismiss the charges against the man.

Rapper Jay Z and his associates at Team Roc have condemned the arrest of a peaceful Black Lives Matter protester in South Carolina, accusing police officers of pointing him out as being African American.

The "99 Trouble" star and her team were horrified by the viral images of Givionne Jordan, Jr.The arrest of May 31, 2020, because he did not appear to be breaking any law. He can even be heard telling police officers that he loves and respects them when they move to arrest him.

Jordan Jr. was taken to jail and charged with "disobeying the legal order". He was released on bail the next day and is now facing a court date next week, June 16, 2020.

Jay Zlawyer of Jordan Siev He sent a letter to Charleston, South Carolina city officials a day after the arrest, condemning the actions of the police and urging the authorities to dismiss the charges against Jordan Jr. and reprimand the police officers who arrested him.

"It has been brought to the attention of Roc Nation that, in the course of the retaliation and attempt to control these protests, some of the Charleston police have gone so far as to arrest non-violent and non-threatening protesters solely on the basis of his constitutionally protected speech. " Siev wrote. "Here you see a single protester, who does not threaten, provoke, or even approach the dozens of armed police officers who confront him, kneeling peacefully and expressing his well-justified pain, estranged from his companions, and unceremoniously arrested by various officers. A plus the clear violation of this protester's First Amendment rights could hardly be imagined. "

But the Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds He is standing next to his officers, telling the Post and Post: "We specifically asked them to disperse on numerous occasions. We told them that if they did not, they will be arrested."

Jay-Z's latest fight for justice comes days after the rap star and her Roc Nation partners ran full-page newspaper ads dedicated to tragic George Floyd, whose death at the hands of police in Minnesota sparked the current wave of Black Lives Matter protests.