Jay Pharoah says police officer kneeling on his neck after being pulled over in a jog

Phillip Faraone / Getty Images
Jay Pharoah says he "might have,quot; found a fate similar to George FloydHe is following a recent meeting with officers from the Los Angeles Police Department.
In a video posted to the comedian's Instagram account on Friday, Pharoah described an alleged incident in which he was detained by police while jogging on a Los Angeles sidewalk because they said he "fit the description,quot; of a man they were trying to locate. . the Saturday night live alum said an officer put his knee around his neck, comparing his experience to the fatal police arrest of George Floyd.
Included in the Pharoah video, which you can see below, are images taken from the incident on a nearby security camera. Pharoah said it took place a week before a video of Ahmaud ArberyThe murder, which was shot while running in a Georgia neighborhood, appeared online in April.
Pharoah said he was running down Ventura Boulevard when he noticed a police officer starting to approach him from the left side. "I don't think about any of that, because I'm a law-abiding citizen," he recalled.
Three other officers, with their "weapons on," Pharoah said, "tell me to drop to the ground, spread my arms. They put handcuffs on me. The officer took his knee, put it around my neck. It wasn't you while George Floyd, but I know how it feels. I said, "Why are you doing this? What happens?"
Agents allegedly told Pharoah that they were looking for a "black man in this area in gray sweatpants and a gray shirt."
& # 39; I told them: & # 39; Google now Jay Pharaoh. You will see that you made a big mistake, "he said.
A short time later, Pharoah said that he was released and the officers apologized. ME! The news has reached the Los Angeles police for comment.
"I didn't experience racism firsthand in the United States until this year, then he shared the video." Black lives always matter. My life matters I'm still here to tell my story, but it could easily have been an Ahmaud Arbery or a George Floyd. And I'm not, so I can tell my story. "
On Friday Pharaoh appeared in The conversation to reflect further on the nation's largest conversation on racism.
"Other people can't match the same fears as I do. We shouldn't have to fear going to the grocery store, fetching gas, running down the street. It's called human civility," he said.
"This is why everyone is protesting. Coronavirus put us in the house and George Floyd took us out of there. I love what is happening because it seems that everyone is tired of it. Coronavirus gave us the opportunity to pay attention to what it was happening and actually putting some things in order so we can really make some changes. "