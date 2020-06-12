Jay Pharoah says police officer kneeling on his neck after being pulled over in a jog

Jay Pharoah says he "might have,quot; found a fate similar to George FloydHe is following a recent meeting with officers from the Los Angeles Police Department.

In a video posted to the comedian's Instagram account on Friday, Pharoah described an alleged incident in which he was detained by police while jogging on a Los Angeles sidewalk because they said he "fit the description,quot; of a man they were trying to locate. . the Saturday night live alum said an officer put his knee around his neck, comparing his experience to the fatal police arrest of George Floyd.

Included in the Pharoah video, which you can see below, are images taken from the incident on a nearby security camera. Pharoah said it took place a week before a video of Ahmaud ArberyThe murder, which was shot while running in a Georgia neighborhood, appeared online in April.

Pharoah said he was running down Ventura Boulevard when he noticed a police officer starting to approach him from the left side. "I don't think about any of that, because I'm a law-abiding citizen," he recalled.