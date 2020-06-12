James Blake & # 39; incredibly lively & # 39; by George Floyd protests five years after being approached by police

WENN / Andres Otero

As the Black Lives Matter movement takes over the country, the retired tennis player opens up more about his brush with police brutality, detailing his 2015 arrest in New York due to a mistaken identity.

James Blake (II) He is elated to see how America reacted to the death of George Floyd. Five years after being the victim of police brutality while in New York for the US Open. The retired tennis professional spoke about his emotional trauma from the incident and how the Black Lives Matter movement affected him.

During an interview with Billy Bush for "Extra"The 40-year-old man claimed that the protests, which took place after the images of Floyd's arrest were made public," were incredibly encouraging. "On the matter, he noted that the movement showed that" the United States still has does matter. We are not numb. We are not insensitive to this. "

Speaking that his own experience was addressed on the ground in case of mistaken identity, the former athlete admitted that he still has emotional scars. "I can only imagine if I had fought," he said. "Thank God there is a video, and I don't think people would have believed me if they hadn't. I often think about how lucky I was to get out of it with minimal physical damage."

When Billy pointed out that the difference between black and white is the pigment of the skin, James was quick to express his agreement. "Under the skin, you can't tell the difference, but people seem to have these ideas for so long that there is a 'superior' and 'inferior', and it's silly." he claimed.

Before his conversation with Billy, James also made a virtual appearance on "Tonight's show starring Jimmy FallonOffering further details of his 2015 brush with police brutality, he recalled waiting for a car to take him to the Open venue. "When an officer ran up and bumped into me, hit me against the wall and threw me to the ground, and handcuffed and held me in custody for about 10 to 15 minutes. "

Noting that he was doing nothing wrong at the time, the father of two continued: "And I was standing there, ready to get to the Open and they told me he looked like a suspect. It turns out the suspect was on a credit card." scam were running. Nothing violent. There is no reason, in my opinion, to necessarily attack someone. "

James then noted that in 2015, there were already "many cases of police violence by black men and women killed or harmed by the police." The fact, he said, led him to tell the officer who arrested him: "I am 100% compliant. Whatever you say, I am 100% compliant." And he added: "Because I know I don't want to be a statistic and everything else can be solved after, you know, any legal battle, your identity mistake. Whatever it is, it can be solved later. But, you just comply."

When asked if the officer admitted to his wrongdoing, James told the host Jimmy Fallon"The only thing he said when he let me go was that the person they were looking for is still in the area, which has no effect on me. I received an apology from (New York City Mayor, Bill) de Blasio and a apology from the police commissioner when they found out what happened, and they realized there was a video out there. But never an apology from him. "

In his battle to seek justice for the incident, James said, "I mean, that's why I'm so encouraged right now by today's events, it's that I screamed and screamed for two years, it took me, getting any kind of a Internal trial against this police officer, to try to get some kind of responsibility. And all he lost was five days of vacation for this and it was his fifth incident. "

Blake's arrest took place outside the Grand Hyatt Hotel in New York City. He was reportedly detained for about 15 minutes at the time, sustained a cut to his elbow, and injured his leg after being thrown to the ground and handcuffed by an undercover officer.