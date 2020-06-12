J.K. Rowling's ex-husband faces violent backlash for admitting to hitting her and showing no remorse

WENN

Jorge Arantes, who was previously married to the author of & # 39; Harry Potter & # 39 ;, confesses to hitting her during their marriage, but insists that & # 39; there was no sustained abuse & # 39 ;.

J.K. RowlingThe ex-husband has angered domestic violence activists by showing no remorse after confessing to slapping her in a highly criticized interview with the British newspaper The Sun.

The "Harry Potter"The creator was criticized this week, including by several movie stars based on his magic book after questioning the idea that" sex is not real "in a series of tweets that LGBTQ + activists condemned as transphobic.

In response to criticism, she wrote a personal essay on Wednesday, in which she first opened up about being "a survivor of domestic abuse and sexual assault," that her ex Jorge Arantes disputes despite admitting to hitting her.

He told The Sun: "I slapped Joanne, but there was no sustained abuse. I don't regret slapping her."

Several British MPs have condemned The Sun's report on Arantes' comments and its headline on the front page, highlighting his lack of remorse, including the Labor Party Minister for Domestic Violence and Safeguarding. Jess Phillips.

Phillips tweeted: "The headline of the sun is horrible, the perpetrator even more horrible. You'd be amazed how only his horrible and arrogant admission will allow some to believe. All too often doubt and disbelief are the best weapon abusers in his arsenal. 'No one will believe you.'

Your colleague Stella Creasy He added: "Sol's decision to side with the abusers' story" reflects how violence against women is often dismissed "as domestic" and the debate centers on "the reasons why it happens" instead how to stop it. I should roll for doing this, not on newspaper presses …

Arantes, who is the father of his daughter Jessica, 27, married the author in October 1992, but they separated only 13 months later. In 2000, the former Portuguese television journalist admitted that there had been a "violent struggle" when she left him with her daughter.

In an emotional section of her essay, Rowling, who is now married to the Scottish doctor. Neil Murray, described the effect of & # 39; actions & # 39; of Arantes in it.

"I managed to escape my first violent marriage with some difficulty, but now I am married to a truly good and principled man, safe and protected in a way that I never expected in a million years," she explained. "However, the scars left by violence and sexual assault don't go away, no matter how much you are loved and no matter how much money you have earned."