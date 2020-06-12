It's hot in Denver over the weekend as high temperatures rise to the 90s

It will be sunny and hot in Denver on Friday with a high temperature of 90 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

That hot, dry climate is raising concerns about wildfires in southeast Denver, where the NWS has released a Fire Weather Watch for Kiowa, Bent, Prowers and Baca counties, and for eastern Las Ánimas. The clock is for Saturday afternoon and evening. Winds up to 35 mph, low humidity and warm weather are expected.

According to the weather service, dangerous weather is forecast this weekend for parts of central and southeastern Colorado.

Scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms will return to southern Colorado on Friday and Saturday, with lightning, winds of up to 50 mph and the chance of moderate rain. There is a small chance of flash flooding in areas of fire scars. Lightning will probably be the main concern.

In Denver on Saturday, there is a 40% chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms, the weather service said. The clouds will increase as the day progresses and the high temperature should reach 90 degrees. Winds can blow at 22 mph.

Sunday in Denver will be mostly sunny and hot, with a high temperature of 93 degrees.